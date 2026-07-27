Big in Japan

The PineVoice is a compact RISC-V smart speaker designed to operate as a local voice-assistant satellite for Home Assistant and other platforms supporting the Wyoming protocol. The device combines a dual-microphone array, built-in speaker, local wake-word detection, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and open-source firmware.
The NanoPi M6V2 is a compact SBC featuring 8K HDMI output, dual MIPI camera and display interfaces, NVMe SSD support, and 6 TOPS of AI performance. The board targets edge-computing applications such as light NAS systems, smart home gateways, digital signage, and portable media players.
The MUSE Pi Pro is an 85 × 56mm single-board computer built around SpacemiT’s M1 processor, combining eight 64-bit RISC-V cores with 2.0 TOPS of AI processing capability. The board provides up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory, onboard eMMC storage, NVMe expansion, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and multiple camera and display interfaces.
The RealSense D585 Pro is a stereo depth camera built around the company’s new Gen 5 vision processor. It combines a 120 × 100-degree field of view, global-shutter sensors, dual infrared projectors, an integrated IMU, and on-device processing for robotics and industrial-vision systems.