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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 26th, 2026

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LinuxGizmos.com

PineVoice RISC-V smart speaker supports local wake-word detection for Home Assistant

The PineVoice is a compact RISC-V smart speaker designed to operate as a local voice-assistant satellite for Home Assistant and other platforms supporting the Wyoming protocol. The device combines a dual-microphone array, built-in speaker, local wake-word detection, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and open-source firmware.

FriendlyELEC updates NanoPi M6 with ES8389 audio codec and revised I/O

The NanoPi M6V2 is a compact SBC featuring 8K HDMI output, dual MIPI camera and display interfaces, NVMe SSD support, and 6 TOPS of AI performance. The board targets edge-computing applications such as light NAS systems, smart home gateways, digital signage, and portable media players.

SpacemiT MUSE Pi Pro is an octa-core RISC-V SBC with Armbian support

The MUSE Pi Pro is an 85 × 56mm single-board computer built around SpacemiT’s M1 processor, combining eight 64-bit RISC-V cores with 2.0 TOPS of AI processing capability. The board provides up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory, onboard eMMC storage, NVMe expansion, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and multiple camera and display interfaces.

RealSense D585 Pro combines stereo vision, dual IR projectors, and edge processing

The RealSense D585 Pro is a stereo depth camera built around the company’s new Gen 5 vision processor. It combines a 120 × 100-degree field of view, global-shutter sensors, dual infrared projectors, an integrated IMU, and on-device processing for robotics and industrial-vision systems.

original

Big in Japan

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2026

Leeds in Winter

Crossposted from Techrights

Now it's over 5%:

Desktop Operating System Market Share Japan

At the beginning of this month we saw GNU/Linux exceeding 3% in Japan. Now it's at over 5%, after some "unknown" was deciphered by statCounter. We recently attempted to explain these considerable increases with help from a Japanese reader.

Image source: Leeds in Winter

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