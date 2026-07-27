Fedora: Kevin Fenzi (IBM), Fedora’s Hypocrisy (IBM Speaks of "Conflict-of-Interest Policy"), and LVM in RHEL etc.

In its third decade of widespread use on Linux, logical volume manager (LVM) remains the primary tool for virtualizing storage on servers. Although LVM is regularly used on internal server devices, the LVM capabilities become more interesting when applied at greater scale, using externally attached devices. In this context, the storage area network (SAN) creates special requirements for software like LVM. Recent improvements in LVM make it more useful for applications that want to take advantage of SAN storage.

A SAN environment is characterized by devices shared by multiple hosts, or LUNs attached to multiple initiators using fiber channel or iSCSI connections. Applications often need to dynamically split up this shared storage space, and assign portions of it to different applications. This is a job that LVM can perform using the shared volume groups (VG) feature.