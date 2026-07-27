Development and Hardware Leftovers

There is currently some recognition of the fact that with code creation having become cheaper, the burden of code review has not necessarily become easier. This is especially the case for people who get LLM-written pull requests who don’t use LLM tools for review. I can only imagine how exhausting it must be. I have only seen one complete waste of time pull request on one of my projects, but it was pretty irritating. Having said this, for some of my projects, review has been the hard part for many years already. It’s often easy to send a drive-by pull request but it can be much harder to find a competent, careful reviewer who is familiar with a whole bunch of RFCs, some superseding the others, who can say “this is correct and probably won’t break a bunch of legacy code you don’t know about”.