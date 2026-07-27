news
Development and Hardware Leftovers
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Olaf Alders ☛ Code Review Is the Hard Part
There is currently some recognition of the fact that with code creation having become cheaper, the burden of code review has not necessarily become easier. This is especially the case for people who get LLM-written pull requests who don’t use LLM tools for review. I can only imagine how exhausting it must be. I have only seen one complete waste of time pull request on one of my projects, but it was pretty irritating. Having said this, for some of my projects, review has been the hard part for many years already. It’s often easy to send a drive-by pull request but it can be much harder to find a competent, careful reviewer who is familiar with a whole bunch of RFCs, some superseding the others, who can say “this is correct and probably won’t break a bunch of legacy code you don’t know about”.
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Ned Batchelder ☛ Acidica
My latest fun project is a BASIC interpreter called Acidica. Classic BASIC is an old-school language first developed in 1964 that saw an explosion of implementations on microcomputers in the ‘70s and ‘80s. It’s much more primitive than the Visual Basic that you might be familiar with.
A simple BASIC program: [...]
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Alisa Sireneva ☛ Impressions of Teal
For better or worse, I am trying to write Lua without feeling like it’s year 2010, and Teal promised to be suitable for this purpose.
This post is a retrospective on my experience: what went right and what, in my opinion, could be improved. Mostly the latter.
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[Old] Joshua Barretto ☛ We are replacing OOP with something worse
Many bytes have been spilled on the topic of object-oriented programming: What is it? Why is it? Is it good? I’m not sure I have the answers to these questions, but I have observed an interesting trend that I think has flown under the radar: OOP is not disappearing, but shifting across domains.
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Python
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Filippo Valsorda ☛ Production ML-DSA Verification in 350 Lines of Python
I don’t do a lot of Python, at least not in my most recent life.1 However, I happen to have just written a production ML-DSA verifier in pure Python. It’s 350 lines of code (plus many more of tests), it supports all parameter sets, and I am pretty satisfied with it.
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Alisa Sireneva ☛ Thoughts on "SIMD in Pure Python"
I found the post SIMD in Pure Python by retr0id about optimizing Game of Life and thought it’s a good opportunity to yap about SWAR. Make sure to read that post before continuing here! Or at least skim it.
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Open Hardware/Modding
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Linux Gizmos ☛ FriendlyELEC updates NanoPi M6 with ES8389 audio codec and revised I/O
The NanoPi M6V2 is a compact SBC featuring 8K HDMI output, dual MIPI camera and display interfaces, NVMe SSD support, and 6 TOPS of AI performance. The board targets edge-computing applications such as light NAS systems, smart home gateways, digital signage, and portable media players.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ SpacemiT MUSE Pi Pro is an octa-core RISC-V SBC with Armbian support
The MUSE Pi Pro is an 85 × 56mm single-board computer built around SpacemiT’s M1 processor, combining eight 64-bit RISC-V cores with 2.0 TOPS of AI processing capability. The board provides up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory, onboard eMMC storage, NVMe expansion, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and multiple camera and display interfaces.
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