news
Applications: Auto-cpufreq 3.1.0, Google Chrome, GNU Binutils 2.47
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Auto-cpufreq 3.1.0 Released with GUI Monitoring Mode & Bluetooth Control
Auto-cpufreq, automatic CPU speed & power optimizer tool for Linux, released new 3.1.0 version an hour ago. The new version of this free open-source tool improved its graphical user interface with some new functions, and fixed various bugs. First, the new version introduced a Monitor Mode for its GTK UI.
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Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers
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Chromium
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Google Chrome arrives on Arm64 Linux, Widevine DRM included
Google Chrome now has an official Arm64 GNU/Linux build, including for the Raspberry Pi, available via Google's Debian and RPM repos with Widevine DRM support.
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GNU Projects
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Unicorn Media ☛ GNU Binutils 2.47 Released With New Linker, Disassembler Options
The new release also adds reproducible tarballs and new tools, while dropping Gold from the main tarball.
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