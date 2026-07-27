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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2026



Quoting: Your Linux kernel keeps getting smarter—here's how —

You’ll need to reboot after upgrading your kernel. Some distros support live patching, but this is only really used for important security patches, and you may need to pay for it. For example, the Ubuntu Pro subscription service includes live kernel patching, with some conditions for personal home use.

When you update the kernel, your system will write the newer version to your local filesystem; by convention, it lives in /boot/vmlinuz and is a symlink pointing to another file in the same directory, with a name like vmlinuz-7.0.0-28-generic.