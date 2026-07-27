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Introducing Taiyo DHCP Server

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2026,

updated Jul 27, 2026



I'd like to introduce a project I've been working on called Taiyo DHCP Server.

The project started about two years ago as a personal experiment. I wanted to explore how a modern DHCP server could be designed from the ground up instead of simply reproducing existing implementations. What began as a learning project has gradually evolved into something much more ambitious.

Taiyo is being written as free software, with a strong focus on simplicity, reliability, and modern infrastructure. One of the goals is to make it suitable for today's environments, whether that's traditional networks, containers, or cloud-native deployments.

Throughout its development I've spent a lot of time experimenting with different approaches to lease management, failover, high availability, and overall architecture. Rather than copying the behavior of existing DHCP servers, I've tried to understand the problems they solve and explore alternative designs where they make sense.

The project is still under active development, and there is plenty left to do. I'm always interested in feedback, ideas, and discussions from people who work with networking, free software, or DHCP in general.

If you're curious, I'd be happy to answer questions or discuss design decisions with the community.

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