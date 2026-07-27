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Google Summer of Code 2026 Reports for KDE, GUADEC 2026 Report
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Week 8: Gradient Widget Merged, Speed Ramp Begins
This is a weekly update from my Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2026 project with KDE, improving effect widgets in Kdenlive, a free and open source video editor.
Gradient widget merged
MR !911 went through one more round of review, Jean-Baptiste caught a small inconsistency in how the 32-stop limit was applied and fixed it directly (
c2d7a3d2, "Use limit everywhere"). After that, the Gradient widget merged. Two of the three widgets from the proposal are now in master.
One known issue flagged during review: MLT's
gradientmapfilter doesn't currently support alpha in its gradients, that's a bug on MLT's side, not the widget. Jean-Baptiste merged anyway to make the 26.08 window, with a plan to either disable alpha or fix it upstream before the final 26.08.0 release.
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Weeks 7 & 8: User Guide, Find Action, and Bug Fixes
With the main proposal items completed, I spent the last 2-3 weeks working on open issues in the KeepSecret tracker, fixing bugs and improving the overall experience.
User Guide (!37)
Added a minimal user handbook for KeepSecret in DocBook format — the standard format used by KDE applications. The guide covers the main features: wallets, managing entries, generating passwords, importing and exporting, and locking. It's accessible via the Help menu. Writing it also involved adding the
CC-BY-SA-4.0license to the repo, which triggered a kirigami-app-components 1.0.1 release (more on that below).
Find Action (!39)
Added the Find Action entry
Ctrl+Alt+Ito the global drawer. This opens the Actions Explorer dialog — a standard KDE dialog that lets users search through all available actions in the app by name. During testing, I discovered that
kirigami-app-components 1.0.0had a bug where
FindActionwasn't working. Marco Martin fixed it and released 1.0.1.
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Zelda Ahmed: GUADEC 2026 Report
This year, I got to attend GUADEC for the first time ever. For those unfamiliar, GUADEC is a conference usually held in Europe to let GNOME contributors and users from all over the globe to meet up, give talks, hack and get to know each other.