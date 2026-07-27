Google Summer of Code 2026 Reports for KDE, GUADEC 2026 Report

This is a weekly update from my Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2026 project with KDE, improving effect widgets in Kdenlive, a free and open source video editor.

Gradient widget merged

MR !911 went through one more round of review, Jean-Baptiste caught a small inconsistency in how the 32-stop limit was applied and fixed it directly ( c2d7a3d2 , "Use limit everywhere"). After that, the Gradient widget merged. Two of the three widgets from the proposal are now in master.