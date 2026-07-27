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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2026



Quoting: Vantum - lightweight Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Vantum is a lightweight Ubuntu-based Linux distribution built with Woof-CE, the official Puppy Linux build system.

It uses Ubuntu LTS packages while retaining Puppy Linux’s small footprint, fast startup and ability to run entirely from RAM.

The distribution provides a customised JWM desktop, a cohesive GTK theme and a purpose-built application launcher. Vantum is assembled package by package rather than being produced as a conventional remaster or respin.