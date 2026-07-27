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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 26th, 2026
This week, things have started moving again, and we got new major releases of the Firefox web browser and Thunderbird email client, a new major NetworkManager release, a big Ubuntu Touch OTA update, and new releases of IPFire, VirtualBox, OBS Studio, Steam Client, COSMIC, LibreOffice, and Tails.
On top of that, I tell you all about the new features coming to Firefox 154 and the 10-inch Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for July 26th, 2026.