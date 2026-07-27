The RealSense D585 Pro is a stereo depth camera built around the company’s new Gen 5 vision processor. It combines a 120 × 100-degree field of view, global-shutter sensors, dual infrared projectors, an integrated IMU, and on-device processing for robotics and industrial-vision systems.

The MUSE Pi Pro is an 85 × 56mm single-board computer built around SpacemiT’s M1 processor, combining eight 64-bit RISC-V cores with 2.0 TOPS of AI processing capability. The board provides up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory, onboard eMMC storage, NVMe expansion, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and multiple camera and display interfaces.

The NanoPi M6V2 is a compact SBC featuring 8K HDMI output, dual MIPI camera and display interfaces, NVMe SSD support, and 6 TOPS of AI performance. The board targets edge-computing applications such as light NAS systems, smart home gateways, digital signage, and portable media players.

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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 26th, 2026

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 27, 2026



This week, things have started moving again, and we got new major releases of the Firefox web browser and Thunderbird email client, a new major NetworkManager release, a big Ubuntu Touch OTA update, and new releases of IPFire, VirtualBox, OBS Studio, Steam Client, COSMIC, LibreOffice, and Tails.

On top of that, I tell you all about the new features coming to Firefox 154 and the 10-inch Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for July 26th, 2026.

Read on