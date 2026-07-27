Valve, Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, and More

Between 2026-07-18 and 2026-07-25 we selected 9 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. A few horror games are of note, but the big title in this week is clearly Scrap Mechanic that’s now out of early access with the 1.0 Release. If it’s your first time hearing about it, it’s a multiplayer sandbox adventure game where you build stuff and fight a lot too. I’d like to also point out the release of Dinoblade which is as absurd as the name indicates: you play a dinosaur armed with a huge blade! Full details below.