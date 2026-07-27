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Valve, Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, and More
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Boiling Steam ☛ Valve Releases Proton 11
It’s a piece of news that is a little bit late since we are covering a release that happened a few weeks ago in July 2026, that most people did not probably notice anyway as they were glued to the FIFA world cup. Now we are back in business and catching up on a few important news! The previous Proton release was Proton 10.0-3 back in November 2025, so it’s been more than half a year. So what does this Proton 11 bring on the table?
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with Scrap Mechanic and Dinoblade - 2026-07-25 Edition
Between 2026-07-18 and 2026-07-25 we selected 9 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. A few horror games are of note, but the big title in this week is clearly Scrap Mechanic that’s now out of early access with the 1.0 Release. If it’s your first time hearing about it, it’s a multiplayer sandbox adventure game where you build stuff and fight a lot too. I’d like to also point out the release of Dinoblade which is as absurd as the name indicates: you play a dinosaur armed with a huge blade! Full details below.
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XDA ☛ How Valve's desperation to escape Windows 8 turned it into a Linux powerhouse
Sometimes, something you start as a last resort ends up becoming a huge part of what you do. Such is the case with Valve, which first entered the Linux market in desperation to escape Windows 8. What originally started as a gaming company trying to ensure it could stay afloat ended up making it one of the most important Linux companies in the world.