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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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In statCounter, a Lot of "Unknown" Turns Out to be GNU/Linux
GNU/Linux has more than doubled
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Silent Layoffs (PIPs) Have Allegedly Accelerated Since IBM's Stock Cratered
"IBM is Managing Decline, Not Building Growth"
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Being Pro-Slop is Death Knell to One's Credibility
It's not hard to see Ubuntu users resisting and antagonising this
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The Slop Bubble is Killing the Planet, Not Just the Economy
The chatbot/LLM speculation bubble not only causes a health crisis, a mental health epidemic, and climate change; it's also crashing the economy on several levels
New
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Daniel Pocock in Mainstream Media Again
AFR wrote an article today. It is about Pocock and another contender.
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Millions of Daily Requests
4.5+ million requests in 4 days
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3,500 Active Gemini Capsules Soon
How much longer before 3,500+ active? A month?
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Gemini Links 26/07/2026: European Eclipse, Writing About Writing, and Comments on Formatting Gopher Posts
Links for the day
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Stigma of Being Laid Off by Microsoft
One might call this the "curse" of having worked for Microsoft
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Non-Techs Using Slop Run Fedora and It's Turning Out to be a Total Disaster
RIP, Fedora?
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Gemini Links 26/07/2026: Beach Day, CAs, and Plaintext
Links for the day
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Sweden Needs GNU/Linux and Free Software, Not GAFAM
home of IKEA and ABBA
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Maintenance Today
Preparing for more mass-publication activities
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Links 26/07/2026: "Zelenskyy Says Russia Wants To Bring North Korean Troops Into Ukraine", Muslim Van Ramming Attack on Berlin Pride
Links for the day
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Centrica fraud exposed: worse than Palestine Action 'terrorists' with cardboard placards
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
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Links 26/07/2026: "Nate Silver Discovers the Educated Poor" and "India’s “Cockroach” Protest Movement Faces State Repression"
Links for the day
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Saturday, July 25, 2026
IRC logs for Saturday, July 25, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):