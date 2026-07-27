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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2026



Quoting: After a decade on Windows, I finally understand why Linux users never go back —

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I spent about 10 years on Windows because Linux always sounded more technical than I wanted my everyday computer to be. I pictured command lines, setup problems, and having to look up instructions just to do the basics on Windows. So even when I read or heard about it giving users more control, I never felt much reason to leave what already worked for me.

Then I installed Zorin and started using it for the same things I normally do. Not as a technical experiment, just like my regular computer. That's when my opinion started to change. I'm not saying Linux is better than Windows in every way, but a few everyday things ended up feeling easier than I expected. I had more control, some tasks felt smoother, and I wasn't constantly trying to figure out what to do next. Those are the parts that have slowly made Linux grow on me.