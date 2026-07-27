Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Maybe you’re a dyed-in-the-wool web developer and you could do all of this in your sleep. If that’s the case, then well done - but I’m not, and yet this all came together in a single 4-hour programming session.

For me, the lesson here is that what the software world needs is better tooling and better languages, not Jesus-take-the-wheel language models. The ease and success of this project is entirely down to the grace and quality of the Rust ecosystem, and the tooling that glues it all together. The libraries, the documentation, the type system, the examples. We should not underestimate the extent to which those things provide velocity as well as assurance, and I truly believe our focus should be on planting enough trees that we can start to see the woods instead of setting fire to the whole forest because it’s in the way of our shiny new road.

Crucially, I understand what I have built. If it breaks, I will know why it has broken. If it has a security flaw, I will have the knowledge needed to fix it. If I want a new feature, I can just implement it. The simple act of fighting with the problem, trying different approaches, and incrementally puzzling my way to a solution was in equal parts fun and educational. I found myself grinning from ear-to-ear on a regular basis as I watched it come together, and I wouldn’t trade that experience for the world - no matter how much Sam Altman wants me to.