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In three days, Ubuntu 25.10 will reach end of life, upgrade now
Quoting: In three days, Ubuntu 25.10 will reach end of life, upgrade now - Neowin —
Anyone still running Ubuntu 25.10 should update within the next three days if they wish to continue receiving security updates, as Canonical will end support for that interim release on July 9. While your system won’t immediately become insecure, the risks to you will build over time as more and more patches are released that your system doesn’t get.