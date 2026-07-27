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First Look at Firefox’s Brand-New Design in Firefox Nightly
Mozilla is calling the new Firefox design “Project Nova” internally, and the ultimate goal is to make the popular open-source web browser feel cleaner, faster, adaptable, and warmer. The new design was split into two parts, the first one being the redesigned settings delivered with the Firefox 152 update.
Mozilla says that the new Firefox design can speed up your workflows by making it easier to access tab groups, split view, and vertical tabs, and that it’s privacy-friendly, making it easier to find and use tools like private browsing or the built-in VPN.