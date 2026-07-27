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Community Assistance for Our Fish and Snails/Shells
Last night and yesterday afternoon an online buddy told me where I might be able to retrieve low-cost aquarium equipment, either through trade (bartering) or some other means with local enthusiasts and communities. We're not rich, but we love animals and we try to help as best as we can. We don't want lawfare to cause them suffering.
Our computers don't cost much (less than it takes to buy seeds for the birds) and our energy bills are relatively low (in the region of 80 pounds per month), so if anybody wants to help us find aquarium equipment (heater for wintertime, maybe a larger filter) or donate some to us, please get in touch with us. It does not have to be new, just functional. █
Image source: Ocean Gardens: The History of the Marine Aquarium