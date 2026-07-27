The RealSense D585 Pro is a stereo depth camera built around the company’s new Gen 5 vision processor. It combines a 120 × 100-degree field of view, global-shutter sensors, dual infrared projectors, an integrated IMU, and on-device processing for robotics and industrial-vision systems.

The MUSE Pi Pro is an 85 × 56mm single-board computer built around SpacemiT’s M1 processor, combining eight 64-bit RISC-V cores with 2.0 TOPS of AI processing capability. The board provides up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory, onboard eMMC storage, NVMe expansion, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and multiple camera and display interfaces.

The NanoPi M6V2 is a compact SBC featuring 8K HDMI output, dual MIPI camera and display interfaces, NVMe SSD support, and 6 TOPS of AI performance. The board targets edge-computing applications such as light NAS systems, smart home gateways, digital signage, and portable media players.

The PineVoice is a compact RISC-V smart speaker designed to operate as a local voice-assistant satellite for Home Assistant and other platforms supporting the Wyoming protocol. The device combines a dual-microphone array, built-in speaker, local wake-word detection, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and open-source firmware.

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Community Assistance for Our Fish and Snails/Shells

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2026



Last night and yesterday afternoon an online buddy told me where I might be able to retrieve low-cost aquarium equipment, either through trade (bartering) or some other means with local enthusiasts and communities. We're not rich, but we love animals and we try to help as best as we can. We don't want lawfare to cause them suffering.

Our computers don't cost much (less than it takes to buy seeds for the birds) and our energy bills are relatively low (in the region of 80 pounds per month), so if anybody wants to help us find aquarium equipment (heater for wintertime, maybe a larger filter) or donate some to us, please get in touch with us. It does not have to be new, just functional. █

Image source: Ocean Gardens: The History of the Marine Aquarium