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Linux Mint’s Cinnamon 6.8 Desktop Environment Will Fully Support Wayland
The Linux Mint devs have been working hard on making Cinnamon’s Wayland session as stable as possible, and it looks like Cinnamon 6.8 will finally remove the “experimental” status of the Wayland session and fully support Wayland.
Some of the Wayland improvements and features they managed to implement include proper mapping (sizing and positioning) for new windows, applet popup menus and context menus, proper focus stealing prevention, and improved support for multiple monitors and KVM switches.