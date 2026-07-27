news
Hardware Leftovers
-
Devices/Embedded
-
Nicolas Fränkel ☛ RFC 9880 and the IoT Validation Problem
The IoT/IIoT world has a data model problem and the concept of Digital Twin has made this issue more important. Plenty of people have tried to fix it. RFC 9880 and its Semantic Definition Format (SDF) are a serious attempt: a JSON-based, ecosystem-neutral way to describe what a device is and what it does. I have had some experiences with this specification, and I’ve understood that the format shows its full value once you treat it as source code, something you compile.
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Open-source 3D-printed portable MRI machine built for under $70,000 — DIY medical equipment costs less than 7% of a full-sized MRI machine’s $1.1 million starting price
This open-source project uses 3D printing to build the core of a portable MRI machine, although it still has a lower resolution compared to multi-million-dollar full-sized machines. One tech expert suggested that an Hey Hi (AI) model be trained on high-field MRI data or the physics of the actual machine to overcome this limitation.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ PineVoice RISC-V smart speaker supports local wake-word detection for Home Assistant
The PineVoice is a compact RISC-V smart speaker designed to operate as a local voice-assistant satellite for Home Assistant and other platforms supporting the Wyoming protocol. The device combines a dual-microphone array, built-in speaker, local wake-word detection, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and open-source firmware.
-