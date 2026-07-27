hardware leftovers

The IoT/IIoT world has a data model problem and the concept of Digital Twin has made this issue more important. Plenty of people have tried to fix it. RFC 9880 and its Semantic Definition Format (SDF) are a serious attempt: a JSON-based, ecosystem-neutral way to describe what a device is and what it does. I have had some experiences with this specification, and I’ve understood that the format shows its full value once you treat it as source code, something you compile.