When a router throws a packet away because its TTL hit zero, it will often send back an ICMP Time Exceeded message to inform us about it. That reply quotes the original IPv4 header and at least the first eight bytes of the payload, and the ICMP checksum is computed over all of it, quoted bytes included. So part of the checksum’s input is whatever we chose to put in that payload.

The rest of that input is not ours to set, being the ICMP header the router writes and the copy of our own IPv4 header. Both can be made to cancel out, as we will show, and what is then left in the reply is the Internet checksum of 48 bits we picked ourselves. The router has done a piece of arithmetic for us while only trying to tell us that our packet expired, and it never finds out that it helped.

This is in the spirit of parasitic computing, the idea of using protocol machinery for work that has nothing to do with its purpose. The classic version of the trick abuses TCP checksum validation to answer yes-or-no questions. Here the checksum field is not a test but the result itself, and with some chaining it is enough to build addition, subtraction and multiplication out of nothing but expired packets.