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The FFmpeg GUI Frame 0.32.0 Released with UI Scaling Support
Quoting: The FFmpeg GUI Frame 0.32.0 Released with UI Scaling Support | UbuntuHandbook —
Frame, the free open-source graphical front end for FFmpeg media library, released new 0.32.0 version for Linux, Windows, and macOS.
For those who never heard of Frame, it’s a Rust written application that use GPUI-CE (the community edition of GPU-accelerated user interface framework) for a modern graphical interface to manage FFmpeg operations.