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Fwupd 2.1.7 Linux Firmware Updater Brings New Features and Improvements
Coming more than three weeks after fwupd 2.1.6, the fwupd 2.1.7 release introduces support for PixArt PJP360 devices, an MTD lock security attribute, support for “externally managed” EFI signature lists, and “well known” AppStream IDs for common BIOS settings.
Fwupd 2.1.7 also adds a systemd-pcrlock plugin, along with hookups for UEFI updates, adds a TCG disk encryption security attribute, adds input stream wrappers for future Rust implementations, adds the ability to override some methods in FwupdClient for a future refactor, and enables more plugins when compiling for Android.