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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2026



Quoting: Orange Pi 5B SBC gets Ubuntu Desktop and Audio Production OS images with Bluetooth/Wi-Fi fix missed for 8 years - CNX Software —

Joshua Riek’s ubuntu-rockchip project helped many run working OS images for their Rockchip SBCs, but due to burnout and lack of support, he decided to step away in late 2024, and the project is now archived.

However, that doesn’t mean his efforts have gone to waste. GitHub user defcom5-rockchip forked the project and released two Ubuntu 24.04-based distributions working on the Orange Pi 5B, notably integrating two fixes for the Ampak AP6275P WiFi and Bluetooth module, including one that Cypress apparently already fixed in 2018, but took a while to be integrated into Rockchip OS images.