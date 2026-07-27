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Free and Open Source Software
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Docking - lightweight, feature-rich desktop dock
Docking is a lightweight, feature-rich desktop dock for Linux. Written in Python using GTK 3 and Cairo, it provides quick access to applications, running-window indicators, previews, application actions, folder stacks and drag-and-drop organisation.
The dock supports X11 and a range of Wayland environments, including GNOME, KDE Plasma, Hyprland, Niri and wlroots-based compositors. It also offers an extensible applet system with dozens of built-in tools for system monitoring, media control, productivity and information services.
This is free and open source software.
StegoVeritas - command-line steganography analysis tool
StegoVeritas is a command-line steganography analysis tool. It applies a range of automated checks to GIF, JPEG, PNG, TIFF and BMP images, and can attempt to analyse other file types.
The software can inspect metadata, generate image transformations, investigate least-significant-bit encoding, analyse colour maps, extract embedded content and identify data appended to a file.
This is free and open source software.
Publii - desktop content management system
Publii is a desktop content management system for creating fast, secure static websites.
It offers a graphical interface similar to a traditional server-based CMS, removing the need to work directly with command-line static site generators.
The application runs locally, allowing users to create and edit websites offline before deploying the generated files to a web server or hosting platform. Publii is available for Linux, macOS and Windows.
This is free and open source software.
mkweb - compact static website generator
mkweb is a compact static website generator for Node.js. It builds websites from Markdown and HTML source files, applying templates and processing front matter.
The software supports incremental builds, filesystem monitoring and a local web server with live reload. A JavaScript configuration file can customize templates, directories, URL handling, file classification, template helpers and build hooks.
This is free and open source software.
htagcli - view, edit and validate metadata tags
htagcli is a command-line utility for viewing, editing and validating metadata tags in audio files.
It supports every audio format handled by TagLib and can process individual files or entire directory trees recursively.
The software can retrieve album information from MusicBrainz, compare search results with an existing music collection and apply metadata from the selected release. It also provides tools for checking tag consistency and reorganizing audio files according to configurable directory and filename patterns.
This is free and open source software.
MacroExpress - small, asynchronous web framework
MacroExpress is a small, asynchronous web framework for Swift. It offers APIs modelled on Node.js and Express while retaining Swift’s type safety and compiled performance.
The framework builds on Macro and provides Connect-style middleware, HTTP routing, template rendering and utilities for handling common web application tasks.
This is free and open source software.
Lume - fast and flexible static site generator
Lume is a fast and flexible static site generator for Deno.
Inspired by Jekyll and Eleventy, it aims to provide a simpler development experience without requiring a large collection of Node.js packages or complex bundler configurations.
The generator supports numerous source and template formats and can be extended with processors and plugins for transforming content, stylesheets, JavaScript, images and other assets.
This is free and open source software.
Aletheia - detect hidden messages in digital images
Aletheia is a command-line toolbox for detecting hidden messages in digital images. It uses machine learning and modern steganalysis techniques to examine JPEG and uncompressed image formats.
The software can identify content concealed using techniques and tools such as F5, Steghide, OutGuess, LSB replacement, LSB matching, nsF5 and J-UNIWARD. It is designed both for specialist analysts investigating suspicious images and researchers evaluating steganography and steganalysis methods.
This is free and open source software.
Vaadin-on-Kotlin - web application framework
Vaadin-on-Kotlin (VoK) is a web application framework for building database-backed applications in Kotlin. It combines Vaadin’s component-oriented user interface model with Kotlin-friendly APIs and a modular architecture.
The framework does not impose MVC, dependency injection or a service-oriented architecture, and does not require Spring or Java EE. Its persistence layer uses ktorm and ktorm-vaadin, although developers can substitute JPA, Hibernate or a NoSQL data store.
This is free and open source software.