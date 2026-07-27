Docking is a lightweight, feature-rich desktop dock for Linux. Written in Python using GTK 3 and Cairo, it provides quick access to applications, running-window indicators, previews, application actions, folder stacks and drag-and-drop organisation.

The dock supports X11 and a range of Wayland environments, including GNOME, KDE Plasma, Hyprland, Niri and wlroots-based compositors. It also offers an extensible applet system with dozens of built-in tools for system monitoring, media control, productivity and information services.

This is free and open source software.