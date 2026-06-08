news
GNU/Linux, BSD, and Open Hardware Leftovers
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Audiocasts/Shows
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Montana Linux ☛ Video: The Dirk and Linus Show Spring 2026
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Montana Linux ☛ Video: Shinto compares the MiSTer FPGA core with real hardware
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Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
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Barry Kauler ☛ Kernel 6.12.92 compiled with SOF enabled
Yes, having another go! Here is blog post about the previous attempt: [...]
Forum member NNI has compiled the kernel and reports success: [...]
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Bootlin ☛ Display Next Hackfest 2026
From May 29 to May 31, 2026, the Linux Display Next Hackfest convened in the vibrant city of Nice, France, just after Embedded Recipes 2026. This time the event was hosted by Collabora.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ This dev’s personal website is a working GNOME 2 desktop
Reliving the glory days of the GNOME 2 desktop is but a browser tab away – well, kinda. The personal website of Benny Powers, a software developer at Red Hat, is not a traditional vertical column of text. Nor is it a slop-soup of purple gradients, rounded glassy cards and monospaced datapoints (a ‘vibe-coded’ aesthetic everywhere right now). No, it’s an interactive GNOME 2 ‘desktop’. He built it after digesting an essay on how websites used to be weird and playful and unique.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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BSD
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DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2026/06/07
I get to break out the Fashion Company Apple ][ category again! Vibe Coding a $20k /year Enterprise Logistics Platform. We are returning to the era of custom internal software. This I sort of like? my favorite independent stop-motion movies. I saw Blood Tea and Red String years ago; it was a wonderful if strange experience.
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Open Hardware/Modding
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Dennis Gilmore: Accessing serial consoles on SBC’s
I have a bunch of different ARM SBCs, some Raspberry Pis, some Rockchip based, and some others. Some of them I have in 1U rack mount cases. Some in cases that I have 3d printed. They have all had a common issue. When something goes wrong, I need to unplug them, move them to my desk, and connect them to my desktop via a USB to tty adaptor. Aside from being inconvenient, it also meant I had to be home to debug what was happening.
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