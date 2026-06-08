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HandBrake 1.11.2 is here to add WebM MIME type to the list of supported formats on Linux systems, improve the Core Audio AAC encoder 7.1 channel layout, improve handling of unsupported presets on macOS and Windows systems, and improve queue low space pause behaviour on Windows systems.

Armbian Imager is the official flashing utility for Armbian Linux, a production-ready Debian and Ubuntu-based system with patched kernels for ARM single-board computers. Armbian Imager supports over 300 Armbian-supported single-board computers organized by manufacturer.

Shelly 2.3.2.2 is here to improve support for the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution by bringing the CachyOS updater path to feature parity and implementing a command that lets you downgrade packages from the CachyOS repositories. Shelly now automatically detects the repository of choice.