Games: Gratuitous Space Battles, Vampire Survivors, and More

This was not part of the plan. When I made Gratuitous Space Battles, it was not a deterministic sim. Multiple runs of a battle could lead to slightly different results. It was not ideal. And I was not even thinking about it with Ridiculous Space Battles, until I started to do balance testing and started designing campaign levels. And in that testing I started to really appreciate how infuriating a lack of determinism was. That was more than a week ago. Maybe two weeks…