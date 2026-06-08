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Games: Gratuitous Space Battles, Vampire Survivors, and More
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Positech Games ☛ Building a deterministic space auto-battler
This was not part of the plan. When I made Gratuitous Space Battles, it was not a deterministic sim. Multiple runs of a battle could lead to slightly different results. It was not ideal. And I was not even thinking about it with Ridiculous Space Battles, until I started to do balance testing and started designing campaign levels. And in that testing I started to really appreciate how infuriating a lack of determinism was. That was more than a week ago. Maybe two weeks…
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Defender of the Crown: The Legend Returns arrives in August | GamingOnLinux
Another remade classic is coming soon! The retro Amiga game Defender of the Crown: The Legend Returns with multiple game modes on August 13th.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Vampire Survivors has a free content expansion, plus a Legacy of the Bloodmoon DLC in Summer 2026 | GamingOnLinux
Developer poncle has released a fresh free upgrade for Vampire Survivors giving extra content, along with the Legacy of the Bloodmoon DLC announcement.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered revealed to release in November | GamingOnLinux
Another classic returns - Atari and Pipeworks Studios revealed Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered, which is set to arrive November 3rd. Originally released on the Nintendo GameCube in 2002, and later the original Xbox, it's making a comeback.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Bloober Team revealed action-adventure horror Star Trek: Shadow Frontier | GamingOnLinux
Star Trek: Shadow Frontier was revealed by Bloober Team - the same developers responsible for SILENT HILL 2 and Cronos: The New Dawn. Finally, we're getting a proper modern mature Star Trek game. One with a familiar face too - Lieutenant Ro Laren voiced by the original actress for the character Michelle Forbes. I couldn't be more excited about this one!