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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 08, 2026



Quoting: Firefox 153 is finally ditching the Nvidia driver workaround Linux users have hated —

As much as I love to tout Linux as the way forward for computing, I do have to admit that it's not perfect. Sometimes, the tech to do what you want just isn't there yet, and you have to rely on workarounds. For example, people using Firefox on Linux with an Nvidia GPU had to rely on the nvidia-vaapi-driver to get the job done. Now, Firefox is finally adding Vulkan rendering, thus removing the need for the workaround.