What happens when the internet goes down during a moment of crisis, like political turmoil or a natural disaster? How do you access trustworthy information? How do you stay in touch with others? And how can you support your community during a crisis?

Coming more than six months after LXQt 2.2, the LXQt 2.3 release introduces a new, more advanced Wayfire backend for the Wayland session, support for adjusting the screen backlight with the mouse wheel on the panel, and support for the ext-workspace-v1 protocol to the Desktop Switcher applet on the panel so that it works with more Wayland compositors.

news

Debian splits ftpmaster team

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 06, 2025



Debian's ftpmaster team has been responsible for allowing new packages to enter Debian, removing old packages, and otherwise maintaining Debian's package archive for more than two decades. As of October 26, the team is no more and its duties are being split between two new teams. The Archive Operations Team will focus on the infrastructure required to support the Debian archives, and the DFSG, Licensing & New Packages Team, which is responsible for reviewing packages entering the new queue. In time, this move could speed up processing of new packages, as well as making the teams more sustainable, but only after new members are recruited and trained. For now, the same folks are doing the work but spread across two teams.

Ftpmaster frustrations

The ftpmaster team has been in place at least since 2000, according to a snapshot of the Debian Organizational Structure page on the Internet Archive. It held a great deal of control over what did, or did not, enter Debian's archive. And with great power, of course, came a lot of responsibility as well. The team's duties ranged from maintaining the Debian archive infrastructure, developing the Debian Archive Kit (dak) software, and reviewing new packages. When a package is uploaded to Debian for the first time, it is placed in the new queue; before a package is allowed to enter the archive, it must be checked to ensure that it complies with Debian policy, has an appropriate license, its name does not conflict with another package, and so on. The Reject FAQ provides a non-exhaustive list of reasons that packages might be rejected.

It also made the team something of a bottleneck; packages submitted to the new queue could languish for months before being approved or rejected. There is a summary page for the new queue as well as a statistics page with graphs that track the number of packages in new over time. According to the summary page, there are many packages that have been in the queue for several months.

Read on