Latest From LWN, Microsoft Azure Falls Offline Again

9to5Linux

Fwupd 2.0.17 Released with Support for Lexar and Maxio NVMe SSDs

The fwupd 2.0.17 release adds support for updating the firmware on more hardware, including the ASUS CX9406 touch controller, Framework Copilot keyboard, Primax Ryder 2 mouse, Lexar and Maxio NVMe SSDs, Huddly C1, as well as Genesys GL352530 and GL352360.

LXQt 2.3 Desktop Environment Released with New Features and Enhancements

Coming more than six months after LXQt 2.2, the LXQt 2.3 release introduces a new, more advanced Wayfire backend for the Wayland session, support for adjusting the screen backlight with the mouse wheel on the panel, and support for the ext-workspace-v1 protocol to the Desktop Switcher applet on the panel so that it works with more Wayland compositors.

NVIDIA 580.105.08 Linux Graphics Driver Released with a New Environment Variable

NVIDIA 580.95.05 is here to introduce a new environment variable, CUDA_DISABLE_PERF_BOOST, which allows users to disable the default behavior of boosting their NVIDIA GPU to a higher power state when running CUDA apps. Setting this environment variable to ‘1’ will disable the boost.

KDE Plasma 6.5.2 Improves KRunner’s Search Result Ordering and Fixes Regressions

KDE Plasma 6.5.2 improves KRunner’s search result ordering by prioritizing exact matches of names and keywords, substring matches anchored to the beginning of the name or caption, and substring matches in the middle.

LinuxGizmos.com

iLabs Challenger+ RP2040 LoRa Mk II Adds Upgraded Power Architecture and BConnect Expansion

iLabs has released the Challenger+ RP2040 LoRa Mk II, an upgraded Feather-format microcontroller board that combines the Raspberry Pi RP2040 with an RFM95W LoRa radio module. The new revision refines the original design with improved noise isolation, enhanced power distribution, and added modular connectivity options.

Turris Omnia NG Introduced with OpenWRT-Derived OS, Wi-Fi 7, and 10 Gbps Networking

CZ.NIC has launched the Turris Omnia NG router, described as a new open-source device focused on security, performance, and modularity. It features a quad-core processor, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and M.2-based expandability, targeting users who require a long-lasting and adaptable networking platform.

Internet Society

2025 Postel Awardee David Clark, an Architect and Implementer of the Internet

David Clark’s path to becoming an Internet pioneer began with “bake offs.” For Internet protocols. 

Tor Project blog

Keeping the internet free together: Join us for State of the Onion 2025

What happens when the internet goes down during a moment of crisis, like political turmoil or a natural disaster? How do you access trustworthy information? How do you stay in touch with others? And how can you support your community during a crisis?

Latest From LWN, Microsoft Azure Falls Offline Again

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 06, 2025

The Devuan developers announced the release of Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 “Daedalus” distribution as a 100% derivative of the Debian GNU/Linux operating system without systemd and related components.
Linux 3.05% +0.41%
Incus 6.18 adds macOS agent support, VirtIO sound for VMs
Gaming and GNU/Linux
LXQt 2.3 has been released today as the latest stable version of the lightweight desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems, an update that brings new features and improvements.
Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 6, versioned 6.5.2
Techrights can be used to test this before we do the same here
Anniversary day
Rianne has already added close to 100,000 pages to this site
NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 580.105.08 graphics drivers for NVIDIA GPUs on Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems as a new update in the latest NVIDIA 580 series.
 
Outside the paywall
For now, the same folks are doing the work but spread across two teams
Chaotic-AUR is trying to fight Arch Linux malware
By Jordan Gloor
Explore how Linux offers privacy and control without sacrificing usability as AI becomes ubiquitous
Escape the AI Invasion: Why Linux Might Be Your Best Bet
5 obscure Linux distros you've probably never heard of - but should definitely try
Tired of the same old Linux distros? Try these deep cuts instead.
Fwupd 2.0.17 has been released today as the seventeenth maintenance update to the fwupd 2.0 series of this open-source Linux firmware update utility, adding support for more devices, new features, and bug fixes.
Nginx Proxy Manager 2.13 Brings Long-Awaited React Interface
Nginx Proxy Manager 2.13 introduces a React-based frontend with an updated Tabler UI
Calam Arch Installer – Arch-based Linux distribution
Calam Arch Installer is an Arch-based Linux distribution designed to help install an Arch Linux system
It's Time to Bring Back GNOME Office (Hope You Remember It)
Those who used GNOME 2 in the 2000's would remember the now forgotten GNOME Office
VTubing on Fedora KDE 42
I finally have a good desktop computer for streaming
I've used vanilla Android for a decade and I regret not installing this launcher sooner
Hear ye, hear ye! The GNU Press Shop is open now through New Years' Day
The end of 2025 is less than two months away, but fear not...
Nebula Is a New GTK Frontend for Managing Void Linux Packages
Nebula is a fresh Rust-built GTK frontend for XBPS
Jenny’s Daily Drivers: ReactOS 0.4.15
When picking operating systems for a closer look here in the Daily Drivers series
KeePass 2.60 Released with Firefox CSV Import Support (Ubuntu PPA)
KeePass Password Safe released new 2.60 version few days ago
Farewell to these, but not adieu…
Friday was my last day at the GNOME Foundation
The most beautiful Linux distributions for 2025
If you prefer your desktop operating system to be prettier than the average bear
Games: Steam Deck, HYPER DEMON PVP, and More
5 stories from GamingOnLinux
Linux 6.18-rc4
I'm cutting rc4 a couple of hours early
NVIDIA Releases Linux Driver 580.105 With HDMI and Game Crash Fixes
The new NVIDIA 580.105 Linux driver fixes HDMI FRL issues
Devuan 6 “Excalibur” Released with Debian 13 “Trixie” Base
Devuan 6 “Excalibur,” based on Debian 13 “Trixie,” is now out with a mandatory /usr merge and PipeWire audio support
Our Machine Learning in Linux series focuses on apps that make it easy to experiment with machine learning
NebiOS – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution
NebiOS is an Ubuntu-based desktop Linux distribution with a custom Wayland compositor called NebiDE (based on Wayfire)
An Alternative to Microsoft Office: SoftMaker FreeOffice 2024
by David Pardue (kalwisti)
Wear OS 6 seems to be pushing frequent and phony stress alerts
LibreELEC 12.2.1 Media Center Arrives with Kodi 21.3 Omega
LibreELEC 12.2.1 open-source media center brings Kodi 21.3 Omega and Linux kernel 6.16
SUSE delivers Raspberry Pi 5 U-Boot support
SUSE delivers Raspberry Pi 5 U-Boot support
This minimalist Linux distro is built for small business - and runs like a dream
If you're looking for a minimalist Linux distribution that doesn't force specific apps on you and runs well
Vitalinux – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution
Vitalinux is a Linux distribution chosen by the Government of Aragon for its educational centers
ZimaOS – simplified, focused and Open NAS operating system
ZimaOS is a complete operating system with system-level support for remote access
Turris Omnia NG Introduced with OpenWRT-Derived OS, Wi-Fi 7, and 10 Gbps Networking
According to the product brief, the Turris Omnia NG runs Turris OS
Ikey Doherty Missing from AerynOS for Six Months
AerynOS maintainer confirms that founder Ikey Doherty hasn’t been in contact for six months but assures the project remains stable and on track
Leap Fuels Hands-On Learning, Exploration
Lifelong learners and tech enthusiasts don’t view openSUSE Leap as just a stable operating system
There Would be No Linux Without GNU [original]
It started in Boston, not in Helsinki
Speaking Truth to Power [original]
Bad actors need to be called out
Join Us in Internet Relay Chat (IRC) [original]
Those of our readers who have an IRC client or know how to install an IRC client are more than welcome to join us there
Meeting Us in Person This Week [original]
The party will be in Manchester
10 Reasons to Choose GNU/Linux, Not Apple, After End of (Vista) 10 [original]
To take control of your life adopt GNU/Linux
Rianne's Fish Have Survived Our Absence [original]
Thankfully we won't be leaving them on their own any time soon
Steam Deck Kicked Off a PC Gaming Revolution and Steam Deck's USB-C Port Has a Wild Number of Uses
6 exciting and niche OS projects that are quietly growing as users leave Windows
Zorin OS: the polished gateway from Windows to Linux