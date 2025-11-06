Latest From LWN, Microsoft Azure Falls Offline Again

BPF lets users load programs into a running kernel. Even though BPF programs are checked by the verifier to ensure that they stay inside certain limits, some users would still like to ensure that only approved BPF programs are loaded. KP Singh's patches adding that capability to the kernel were accepted in version 6.18, but not everyone is satisfied with his implementation. Blaise Boscaccy, who has been working to get a version of BPF code signing with better auditability into the kernel for some time, posted a patch set on top of Singh's changes that alters the loading process to not invoke security module hooks until the entire loading process is complete. The discussion on the patch set is the continuation of a long-running disagreement over the interface for signed BPF programs.

One might hope that signing BPF programs would just be a matter of attaching a signature to the program, and then checking that signature. Alas, things are a bit more complicated. BPF uses "compile once — run everywhere" (CO-RE) relocations to let compiled programs run on multiple different kernel versions. Thus, the version of the BPF program on disk is not exactly the same as the version presented to the kernel for loading, which invalidates any signatures on the BPF binary.

Singh's patch set solves this problem by using a two-step process: first, user space loads a specialized BPF program, called a loader, that does not require relocations (and so can have its signature checked directly by the kernel). Then, the loader program verifies that the real program matches a hash stored in the loader. That hash covers the code of the real program (as well as some BPF maps containing configuration), so a correctly implemented loader won't load a program that has been tampered with. This design has the benefit of presenting a relatively minimal user-space interface, but moving part of the program-verification process out of the kernel proper and into BPF code is a potential downside.