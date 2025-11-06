The fwupd 2.0.17 release adds support for updating the firmware on more hardware, including the ASUS CX9406 touch controller, Framework Copilot keyboard, Primax Ryder 2 mouse, Lexar and Maxio NVMe SSDs, Huddly C1, as well as Genesys GL352530 and GL352360.

Coming more than six months after LXQt 2.2, the LXQt 2.3 release introduces a new, more advanced Wayfire backend for the Wayland session, support for adjusting the screen backlight with the mouse wheel on the panel, and support for the ext-workspace-v1 protocol to the Desktop Switcher applet on the panel so that it works with more Wayland compositors.

NVIDIA 580.95.05 is here to introduce a new environment variable, CUDA_DISABLE_PERF_BOOST, which allows users to disable the default behavior of boosting their NVIDIA GPU to a higher power state when running CUDA apps. Setting this environment variable to ‘1’ will disable the boost.