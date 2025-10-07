Retro, Open Hardware, and Mobile Systems

Google has finally crossed the line. Starting in 2026, sideloading on a certified Android phone will no longer mean freedom — it will mean paperwork. If a developer doesn’t submit their government ID, register their package names and signing keys, and agree to Google’s new “verification,” then their app simply will not install.

That’s it. Sideloading is gone, gutted, neutered. And I don’t care how much they dress it up as “safety” or “protection.” This is not about protecting users. This is about control. This is about Google cutting out the last remaining artery of independence in Android and tightening its grip around everything that runs on your phone.

And that raises the only question worth asking: why the fuck does Android exist anymore?