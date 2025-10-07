Firefox Nightly and Mozilla Thunderbird

Welcome back to another edition of the Community Office Hours! This month, we’re showing you our first steps towards a long awaited feature: a genuine Conversation View! Our guests are Alessandro Castellani, Director of Desktop and Mobile Apps and Geoff Lankow, Sr. Staff Software Engineer on the Desktop team. They recently attended a work week in Vancouver that brought together developers and designers to create our initial vision and plan to bring Conversation View from dream to reality. Before Geoff flew home, he joined Alessandro and us to discuss his backend database work that will make Conversation View possible. We also had a peek at the workweek itself, other features possible with our new database, and our tentative delivery timeline.