Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Jack Baty ☛ Is my photo workflow feasible on Linux?
I've spent a while getting my head around Darktable and digiKam. That's no small feat, honestly. What weird software. It's capable, but getting to where I was with Lightroom Classic, Photoshop, and sometimes Capture One has been elusive.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Kyrylo Silin ☛ A mere add_foreign_key can wipe out your whole Rails+SQLite production table
Do you see the problem? When the original groups table is dropped, the reports table’s on_delete: :cascade foreign key kicks in. Since reports.group_id temporarily points to non-existent groups.id values, SQLite deletes all reports records 💀
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ 🇨🇺 LibreOffice in Latin America: heading to Havana for the 2025 Latin American Congress
From October 6 to 9, Havana, Cuba, will host the Latin American LibreOffice 2025 Conference, a meeting that will bring together contributors, developers, universities, and governments from the region to celebrate and strengthen free software.
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
Open Data
It's FOSS ☛ Wikidata Launches Free Vector Database as Open Alternative to Closed Hey Hi (AI) Systems
Wikidata has launched something big.
