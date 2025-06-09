Tux Machines

CH32H417 Dual-Core RISC-V MCU Offers USB, Ethernet, and SerDes Support

WCH’s new CH32H417 microcontroller introduces a dual-core RISC-V architecture designed for embedded applications requiring high-speed connectivity and peripheral integration. It is built on the Qingke V5F core running at 400 MHz and the V3F core at 144 MHz.

EdgeLogix-1145 Brings Industrial Control and Edge Computing with Raspberry Pi CM5

The EdgeLogix-1145 is a rugged industrial controller that integrates edge computing, PLC functionality, and IIoT gateway capabilities. Designed around the Raspberry Pi CM5, it offers a compact, fanless platform designed for automation tasks in harsh environments such as factories, energy systems, and smart infrastructure.

Luckfox Pico 2 Adopts RP2350A Dual-Core MCU, Launches at $3.99

The RP2350A microcontroller from Raspberry Pi features a dual-core, dual-architecture design, offering both ARM Cortex-M33 and Hazard3 RISC-V cores running up to 150MHz, with hardware floating-point support and an integrated temperature sensor.

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.16 Release Candidate

Two weeks have passed since the release of Linux kernel 6.15, which means that Linux 6.16’s merge window is now closed, and the time has come to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) development versions, which will be published every Sunday until the final release in about two months from today.

Linux Mint 22.2 Will Feature Fingerprint Authentication with Fingwit App

In the latest monthly newsletter, Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre revealed one of the attractions of the forthcoming Linux Mint 22.2 release: a new in-house application for managing fingerprint authentication and configuration on computers with fingerprint readers.

  1. Linux Foundation is a Mediator for Microsoft et al, Not for Small Companies That Support Rather Than Attack the GPL
    Many people still wrongly assume that because it is called "Linux Foundation", then it is pro-Linux and represents the same mindset
  2. This Past Friday, Confirming What We Said All Along About Brett Wilson LLP: It's Shrinking, Has Considerable Debt, Loss of Net Assets Despite the Microsoft SLAPP Money
    The documents only became publicly available less than 2 days ago
  3. There Was Always Too Much 'Crazy Stuff' Going on Around Freenode
    What many IRC users lost sight of
  4. Exposing Crime is Not a Crime (It Never Was)
    In the eyes of rich and powerful people, those who speak about their crimes are the "criminals"

  5. Links 08/06/2025: Tiananmen Carnage Censorship Persists, North Korean Goes Offline
    Links for the day
  6. Gemini Links 08/06/2025: Love as an Ethnographic Method and Monitorix Gemini-Frontend v0.1
    Links for the day
  7. Links 08/06/2025: Exposure of More GAFAM Surveillance and Social Security Records Compromised
    Links for the day
  8. Some of the Many Reasons We Sued Microsofters for Harassment
    perpetrators of harassment
  9. For 20 Years Many People Were Sharecropping for Canonical's Oligarch, Now He's Deleting All Their Contributions
    "Ubuntu has erased instead of archiving the trove of material at Ubuntu Forums"
  10. GNU/Linux Distros Abandoning Microsoft GitHub
    Will curl be next to leave Microsoft GitHub?
  11. Expect More XBox Mass Layoffs Soon If the Rumours Are True
    From a Microsoft media operative
  12. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  13. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, June 07, 2025
    IRC logs for Saturday, June 07, 2025
  14. Europe Needs to Move Away From GAFAM; The Sooner, the Better
    Europe - not just the EU - must abandon GAFAM as soon as possible
  15. The Issue Isn't GNOME's Promotion of Diversity But GNOME Corruption, Abuse, Censorship, and Worse
    So-called "Conservative" (republican, pro-Trump, bigoted) people want you to think the problem with GNOME is politics
  16. When the News Sources Become Scarce and Increasingly Full of Polluted/Contaminated 'Content' (With LLM Slop and Slop Images)
    Integrity matters
  17. "Linux" Sites That Spew Out LLM Slop
    We're lacking enough material for another "Slopwatch"
  18. Abuse Inside the Polish Patent Office (UPRP) - Part V: Breaking the Law, Just Like EPO
    We'll hopefully cover some of the pertinent details later this year
Liberux NEXX Linux phone with RK3588S and 32GB RAM hits Indiegogo
But the Liberux NEXX is a work-in-progress Linux phone that could be the most powerful to date
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.16 Release Candidate
Today, Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate development milestone of the upcoming Linux 6.16 kernel series for public testing.
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.4 is nigh
This week we continued to focus on bug fixing and user interface polish for Plasma 6.4
Linux Format Magazine Ends with Issue 329
The farewell issue, 329, published on May 27, 2025 (unclear why as July 2025 edition), serves as both a tribute and a grand finale, offering a nostalgic trip down memory lane
 
Acrostic Generator for GNOME Crossword Editor
The experimental Acrostic Generator has finally landed inside the Crossword editor and is currently tagged as BETA
An update on the X11 GNOME Session Removal
A year and a half ago, shortly after the GNOME 45 release
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Open Hardware/Retro: Commodore, Raspberry Pi, Steam Deck Internals
Hardware leftovers
Linux Leftovers
kernel mostly
No More Difficult Linux Gentoo Installs: Redcore Makes It Easy
Gentoo Family
Open Hardware/Retro: Arduino, Pi, and More
hardware projects
Programming Leftovers
Development picks for today
On WordPress as Content Management System (CMS) and Plugins
WP news
Operating Systems: The High-level OS Challenge and Rust Packaging Model and Rust Packaging Model GNU Guix
OS misc.
FreeBSD: How to Try It and Laptop Support and Usability Project Update
some BSD picks
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos
Linux Mint 22.2 Will Feature Fingerprint Authentication with Fingwit App
The upcoming Linux Mint 22.2 (Zara) operating system will feature a brand-new app called Fingwit, providing users with fingerprint authentication capabilities.
Android Leftovers
The most powerful Android tablet is also a technological wonder
XLibre Xserver: Banned by Red Hat Developer Plans Revival of X11
Banned and erased from freedesktop.org
These Are My Favorite 15 Ubuntu Linux Keyboard Shortcuts
Why click around when a few keys do the trick
This tiny Linux computer, complete with screen, is smaller than a passport photo, and I'm in love with it
How small is too small for a computer
Debian Maintainers Request Delisting of Hyprland from Trixie
Hyprland and related packages won't be part of Debian 13 "Trixie" after coordinated bug reports prompted their scheduled removal before the final release
9 Open Source Operating Systems That Aren't Linux
If you hear the term "open-source," you might think of Linux
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
I've used virtually every Linux distro, but this one has a fresh perspective
If you're familiar with the basics of Linux and ready for a new approach
GNU/Linux Videos: SteamOS, GNOME, KDE, and More
from Invidious
Two More Days Till 21! [original]
Two days from now we celebrate our anniversary
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
FuguIta 7.7 Released
I made a demo version of FuguIta with a desktop environment. This demo version demonstrates that FuguIta can be used with a desktop environment as easily as a regular live system.
Please welcome /e/OS 3.0!
it's out
Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 Focal Release
buntu Touch 20.04 OTA-9 contains only minimal changes due to our current focus on Ubuntu base OS upgrade
blendOS: Our Gitlab migration is now underway
After a long wait, we've begun the migration process
Oracle Linux 9.6 Now Generally Available
By Gursewak Sokhi
NST Version 42-14476 Released
based on Fedora 42 using Linux Kernel
KDE for Windows 10 Exiles
Windows 10 will degrade as more and more bugs come to light
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
today's leftovers (basically)
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Programming Leftovers
coding related articles
Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday Podcast and Going Linux
new episodes
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi 5, Arduino, and More
Hardware picks
Games: Crosswords 0.3.15 and Timberborn Review
gaming pair
Thomas ‘alphacc’ Oulevey Leaves CentOS Board of Directors, New PHP RPMs
some IBM stuff
today's howtos
many howtos for the weekend
FreeBSD Leftovers
3 FreeBSD stories
Canonical Dropping Bazaar Support from Launchpad
To old-timers like me, Launchpad, the Canonical-run development hub
GNOME Foundation Report and This Week in GNOME
Some GNOME news
today's leftovers
2 more links
Open Hardware/Modding: Luckfox Pico 2, Jetway PIC-ASL1, and More
Hardware leftovers
Vendor Security: Red Hat, Canonical, and Windows TCO
some more security picks
"Technology sovereignty" and "Get back the cost of your Windows License!" by Microsoft front group FSFE (Misleading Name)
latest 3
Security Leftovers
Security news
Games: Sparkball, World Ocean Day Sale, Near-Mage, and More
GamingOnLinux stories
These 5 Lightweight Linux Distros Go Easy on Your Old Windows PC
If your aging Windows PC is struggling and you want to give it a new lease of life
Forget Proxmox, here's how I set up a home lab server with Ubuntu
When planning out and setting up your home lab
Ubuntu Devs Debate Splitting Linux Firmware to Reduce Size
To the majority of Ubuntu users
LibreOffice 25.2.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 52 Bug Fixes
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 25.2.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.2 office suite series with more bug fixes.
Fooyin – Foobar2000 Like Music Player Designed for Qt Desktop
Here’s a similar music player designed for Linux with KDE Plasma, LxQt, etc Qt based desktop environments
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
HardenedBSD is a fork of FreeBSD
HardenedBSD is a security-enhanced fork of FreeBSD
EndeavourOS: A Distro That’s All Things to All People
Our look at the popular Dutch Linux distribution EndeavourOS reveals an impressive distro that’s both easy to use and powerful enough for experienced users
