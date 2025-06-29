PipeWire 1.4.6 is here to fix bugs that could crash the filter-chain and ALSA plugin, improve latency reporting in module-combine-stream, improve save activation/deactivation of the filter-graph in module-filter-chain to avoid crashes, and fix a refcount issue in the device provider.

Coming almost a month after GStreamer 1.26.2, the GStreamer 1.26.3 release adds a new speech synthesis element around ElevenLabs API, adds new thread-sharing 1:N inter source and sink elements, as well as a ts-rtpdtmfsrc, and adds support for BT.2100 PQ and 1:4:5:3 calorimetry to the Video4Linux capture source.

Dolphin is the default Kubuntu file manager application. Blue folder icon, positioned beside launcher button on the panel, run fast, simple by default and powerful when needed, that's Dolphin. Just like what we have discussed at the previous episode, Discover Application Store, we will also explain Dolphin in details with screenshots and further references. We hope this helps every Kubuntu users. Now let's start reading!

FriendlyElec has released the NanoPi R3S LTS, an updated version of its compact single-board network platform based on the Rockchip RK3566. This revision introduces key hardware changes, including HDMI 2.0 video output, a repositioned USB 3.0 Type-A port, and a more refined peripheral layout, while retaining dual gigabit Ethernet and broad software support.

GPD has shared early information about the MicroPC 2 on Indiegogo, describing it as an updated version of its ultra-compact computer for mobile technical tasks and on-site troubleshooting. The device measures about 171 × 110 × 23.5 mm and includes a full physical keyboard along with a screen that can rotate and flip for tablet-style use.

Security Onion 2.4.160 now available including Playbooks, Guided Analysis, MCP Server, and more!

Security Onion 2.4.160 is now available and includes Playbooks and Guided Analysis to help you more quickly triage and respond to alerts! Security Onion Pro customers will also have access to our new MCP Server and Security Onion App for Splunk!

Playbooks and Guided Analysis

Have you ever had an alert and were unsure of what to do next? In this release, when you expand an alert you'll see a new tab called Guided Analysis. This leverages Playbooks to show you plays associated with the alert. These plays include questions which help guide your investigation. Each question has an associated query and the results of that query will be automatically displayed to help you answer the question. This makes you faster and more efficient than ever before!

