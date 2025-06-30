Tux Machines

Orange Pi Nova Teased with Loongson 2K3000 as Loongson Expands Product Line

This week, Orange Pi previewed its upcoming Orange Pi Nova, a single-board computer developed in collaboration with Loongson. Announced through Orange Pi’s official channels, the Nova combines the Loongson 2K3000 processor with a range of I/O options and support for up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

GPD MicroPC 2 with Intel N250 Brings Multi-Port Connectivity to Ultra-Mobile Design

GPD has shared early information about the MicroPC 2 on Indiegogo, describing it as an updated version of its ultra-compact computer for mobile technical tasks and on-site troubleshooting. The device measures about 171 × 110 × 23.5 mm and includes a full physical keyboard along with a screen that can rotate and flip for tablet-style use.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 29th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Dolphin - An Intro to the Kubuntu File Manager

Dolphin is the default Kubuntu file manager application. Blue folder icon, positioned beside launcher button on the panel, run fast, simple by default and powerful when needed, that's Dolphin. Just like what we have discussed at the previous episode, Discover Application Store, we will also explain Dolphin in details with screenshots and further references. We hope this helps every Kubuntu users. Now let's start reading!

Microsoft Layoffs This Week (July 2, 2025)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 30, 2025
updated Jun 30, 2025

A big dog and little dog along the water of the beach

The magnitude of Microsoft layoffs this week will be vast. If in XBox alone over 20% of the staff may be laid off, imagine how much other units will be impacted. Do not believe the numbers told by the media later this week as excuses are already being made, as usual.

GNU/Linux will grow even faster when Microsoft is "down for the count". There will be less investment in Windows, the "marketing" (or AstroTurfing) budget of Microsoft will be down considerably (many sales people are being laid off), and we can expect Microsoft to try to 'hijack' GNU/Linux one way or another.

If you're still using some PHP stuff to build a site (e.g. WordPress or MediaWiki), consider moving to an SSG
we can expect Microsoft to try to 'hijack' GNU/Linux one way or another
Microsoft isn't doing well
This Week in Plasma: inertial scrolling, RDP clipboard syncing, and more session restore
Probably the biggest one is the next piece of the Wayland session restore puzzle clicking into place...
Bcachefs may be headed out of the kernel
Switching From Desktop Linux To FreeBSD
People have been talking about switching from Windows to Linux since the 1990s
Minicom is a text-based modem control and terminal emulation program
Review: AxOS 25.06 and 25.01, AlmaLinux OS 10.0
AxOS is an Arch-based, rolling release Linux distribution for the desktop
Orange Pi Nova Teased with Loongson 2K3000 as Loongson Expands Product Line
supported by an expanding Linux-based ecosystem
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 29th, 2025
The 246th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 29th, 2025.
I Left Windows for Linux—and I’m Never Looking Back
Windows is a great operating system, and depending on your requirements, might be your only choice
5 More Beginner-Friendly Linux Distros
One great thing about Linux is that it's not homogeneous
Gmail for Android starts rolling out ‘mark as read’ button in notifications
Linux Phones, the New HDMI, and More: Weekly Roundup
Dell's XPS replacement laptops, an exciting update for Linux phones, and much more
5 reasons I prefer this distro over Ubuntu as a Windows-to-Linux convert
When transitioning from Windows to Linux, it's essential to select the proper distribution that best suits your needs
Linux Desktop: What Makes KDE Plasma So Appealing?
KDE Plasma offers an exceptional balance of aesthetics and practicality
Floating Mini Panel GNOME Shell Extension
GNOME Shell extensions make it easy to reshape the standard desktop layout in novel new ways
Dolphin - An Intro to the Kubuntu File Manager
Dolphin is the default Kubuntu file manager application
SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP7 and Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update
openKylin Presented Kaiming Format at LAS 2025!
Shuoqi Yu, maintainer of the Kaiming SIG in the openKylin community, delivered a keynote
Security Onion 2.4.160 now available including Playbooks, Guided Analysis, MCP Server, and more!
Security Onion 2.4.160 is now available
RefreshOS 2.5 Launches with a Smoother, Smarter Desktop Experience
RefreshOS 2.5 is here
Escuelas Linux 8.12: Lightweight, Educational OS
The latest version, Escuelas Linux 8.12, is now available
IPFire Linux Firewall Now Ships with Support for the WireGuard VPN Protocol
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 has been released today as a new stable update to this open-source hardened Linux firewall distribution that introduces long-awaited WireGuard support.
Clonezilla / News: Stable Clonezilla live 3.2.2-15 Released
This release of Clonezilla live (3.2.2-15) includes major enhancements and bug fixes.
EXTON OpSuS Tumbleweed LXQt 2.2.0-1.1 64 bit UEFI Linux Live System with Refracta Snapshot – Build 250621
Games: Dream Handheld, IBM's Blow, and "Proton On Linux For All Titles"
Games: Gaming on GNU/Linux, Action Pi, and Bazzite
Fedora, Red Hat People, and Diversity
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Fairphone, and Much More
Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype
Ubuntu 25.10 Snapshot 2 is Now Available to Download
Ubuntu 25.10 Snapshot 3 will be released on July 31 2025
Microsoft Tries Calling Windows "Linux" (to Confuse People), Media Frenzy Over Meaningless Colour Change, Vapourware Ahead of Mass Layoffs Next Week
French city of Lyon ditching Microsoft for FOSS
The French city of Lyon has decided to ditch Microsoft’s Office suite and plans to adopt Linux and PostgreSQL
Android Leftovers
The Pixel Watch 3 is the first Android device with this precise Bluetooth tracking feature
The European Union Linux desktop
Privacy isn't the only issue
Audiocasts, Red Hat, and Hardware
Games: GEEKDeck, DayZ Badlands, SteamOS, and More
9 picks regarding games
Interview with Sevenix (author of GIMP 3.0’s splash image)
A few years ago, we had started a series of interviews (mitch and schumaml)
Release of Oracle Linux 10
PipeWire 1.4.6 Adds New Option to Disable RAOP, Improves the ALSA Plugin
The PipeWire project has released PipeWire 1.4.6 today as another maintenance update to the latest PipeWire 1.4 series of this popular open-source server for handling audio/video streams and hardware on Linux systems.
Wine 10.11 Released with NTSync Prep and Fixes for Over 25 Bugs
Wine 10.11 brings fixes and early NTSync groundwork
4 things Linux still gets wrong for the average user
I have been a Linux user for years now
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
With Version 9.0 Release, ONLYOFFICE Becomes an Even Better Choice for Linux Users
ONLYOFFICE is getting better with each release
Indoor building mapping in OSM
As I’m mostly involved in using rather than creating OSM data I didn’t have a good answer for that back then
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.4, Linux 6.12.35, Linux 6.6.95, Linux 6.1.142, Linux 5.15.186, Linux 5.10.239, and Linux 5.4.295
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.4 kernel
KDE will drop Qt5 CI Support and Second beta for Amarok 3.3 available
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Fairphone, GameCube Modding
