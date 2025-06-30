original
Microsoft Layoffs This Week (July 2, 2025)
The magnitude of Microsoft layoffs this week will be vast. If in XBox alone over 20% of the staff may be laid off, imagine how much other units will be impacted. Do not believe the numbers told by the media later this week as excuses are already being made, as usual.
GNU/Linux will grow even faster when Microsoft is "down for the count". There will be less investment in Windows, the "marketing" (or AstroTurfing) budget of Microsoft will be down considerably (many sales people are being laid off), and we can expect Microsoft to try to 'hijack' GNU/Linux one way or another. █