When choosing a Linux distribution, you may hear about standard or "rolling release" distros. What is a rolling release distro? Let me help straighten out the confusion.

A rolling-release Linux distro is different than a standard Linux distro. Where a regular release distro will compile a bunch of discrete versions of a software into a single release at a distinct point, a rolling-release distro will take "upstream" software, programs created by third parties, and release it as they make certain modifications. This might include installing the software and documentation in certain locations.

Instead of installing a distro and then upgrading it when a new version comes out, you install a rolling release distro once and keep upgrading it continuously. Components are upgraded and replaced piecemeal, perhaps resembling the mythical "Ship of Theseus," where all of the system's pieces are replaced over time.