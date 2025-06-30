news
today's howtos
-
One more time Hyprland Starter and Dotfiles Installer on Fedora 42 KDE Plasma 6.4.1 && WKS
Detailed instructions as of 06.28.25
-
[Older] HowTo Geek ☛ What Are Rolling Release Linux Distros? Continuous Updates Explained
When choosing a Linux distribution, you may hear about standard or "rolling release" distros. What is a rolling release distro? Let me help straighten out the confusion.
A rolling-release Linux distro is different than a standard Linux distro. Where a regular release distro will compile a bunch of discrete versions of a software into a single release at a distinct point, a rolling-release distro will take "upstream" software, programs created by third parties, and release it as they make certain modifications. This might include installing the software and documentation in certain locations.
Instead of installing a distro and then upgrading it when a new version comes out, you install a rolling release distro once and keep upgrading it continuously. Components are upgraded and replaced piecemeal, perhaps resembling the mythical "Ship of Theseus," where all of the system's pieces are replaced over time.
-
[Older] HowTo Geek ☛ locate vs. find vs. whereis: Linux Search Commands Compared
Linux offers more than one way to find what you're looking for, including commands like locate, find, and whereis. Knowing when and which command to use can save you time and frustration. Let's dive into each one and see which performs better in different situations.
The locate Command
The locate command is designed to find files and directories based on their names, or parts of their names—almost instantly. It's incredibly fast because it doesn't actually search your file system in real time. Instead, it queries a pre-built database, commonly named mlocate.db, plocate.db, or simply locate.db, depending on your distribution.
This database isn't updated in real time. If you've just created or deleted a file, locate might not know about it until the next database update. The database is refreshed regularly by a system process, typically via a cron job that runs daily. You can also manually update the database using "sudo updatedb", although indexing the entire file system can take some time.