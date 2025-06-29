news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 29, 2025



Quoting: 5 reasons I prefer this distro over Ubuntu as a Windows-to-Linux convert —

When transitioning from Windows to Linux, it's essential to select the proper distribution that best suits your needs. There is a plethora of Linux flavors to choose from, and experimenting with them in VMs or a dual-boot configuration is your best bet. Since Ubuntu is a popular operating system, and part of the Windows Subsystem for Linux and Hyper-V, you should give it a try.

It is suitable for specific tasks on Windows; however, when it comes to using a Linux distribution full-time, I prefer Zorin OS because it is easy for Windows users to migrate to. While based on Ubuntu, Zorin provides a similar experience to Windows, but it’s all Linux on your desktop. It is a distro I prefer over Core Ubuntu.

Now, to be fair, I am also fond of Mint Linux (also based on Ubuntu), but for the time being, I turn to Zorin, as it provides a more Windows-like experience. Plus, you can run most Windows apps (.exe) directly on the OS with minimal configuration.