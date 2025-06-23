news
IPFire Linux Firewall Now Ships with Support for the WireGuard VPN Protocol
The biggest change in the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 release is support for the WireGuard modern VPN (Virtual Private Network) protocol, which can be used for both net-to-net and host-to-net (Roadwarrior) VPN connections.
WireGuard is considered a lightweight alternative to IPsec and OpenVPN, and the IPFire implementation includes full integration into the firewall GUI, support for multiple peers with individual settings, and full support for the Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) and Connection Tracking features.