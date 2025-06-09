news
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
Instructionals/Technical
Network World ☛ Many ways to use the date command on Linux
The date command on Linux can do more than display the current date and time. For example, it can provide dates in the past and future and adjust the date output to suit your need for details.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Fedora Family / IBM
Network World ☛ IBM’s cloud crisis deepens: 54 services disrupted in latest outage | Network World
The latest four-hour outage locked out global users and disrupted critical IBM Cloud functions.
Open Hardware/Modding
XDA ☛ 7 reasons I chose Btrfs over ZFS for my home NAS
When setting up my DIY home NAS, one of the things that took a lot of consideration was deciding between ZFS and Btrfs — two of the most popular filesystems. There are a lot of similarities between the two with features like snapshots, verifying data integrity, and copy-on-write for efficiency. But I couldn’t trust and go with what looked good on paper — they had to prove their mettle too. I wanted to prioritize low power draw, easy backup management, and long-term data integrity on my make-do hardware. After months of use and simultaneous testing, I settled on Btrfs, and I honestly don’t feel like going back — here’s why.
Hackster ☛ Micro Machines
Aren’t miniature versions of everyday objects just the best? Your run-of-the-mill grocery getter is not especially exciting, but when you turn it into a tiny copy of the real thing, it becomes cute as a button. The same holds true for everything from figurines to furniture. And when it comes to electronics, miniaturization also offers the added bonus of making the devices more portable and convenient — and often more energy efficient.
Speaking of tiny electronics, Anbu Kumar has just released a brief video that gives an overview of the Quantum Mini Linux Development Kit. It may be hard to defend the claim that it is the world’s smallest Linux development board, but it is incredibly small. And despite that small size, it is still packed with some pretty impressive features.
