today's leftovers

Aren’t miniature versions of everyday objects just the best? Your run-of-the-mill grocery getter is not especially exciting, but when you turn it into a tiny copy of the real thing, it becomes cute as a button. The same holds true for everything from figurines to furniture. And when it comes to electronics, miniaturization also offers the added bonus of making the devices more portable and convenient — and often more energy efficient.

Speaking of tiny electronics, Anbu Kumar has just released a brief video that gives an overview of the Quantum Mini Linux Development Kit. It may be hard to defend the claim that it is the world’s smallest Linux development board, but it is incredibly small. And despite that small size, it is still packed with some pretty impressive features.