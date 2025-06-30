news
GNOME and IBM Leftovers
GNOME Desktop/GTK
OMG Ubuntu ☛ A Moveable GNOME Top Bar? This Extension Gives You One
A new GNOME Shell extension that turns the top bar into a compact, movable widget, so you can customise your Ubuntu desktop minimalism in mind.
Ahmed Fatthi: GSoC 2025: June Progress Report
June has been a month of deep technical work and architectural progress on my GSoC project with GNOME Papers. Here’s a summary of the key milestones, challenges, and decisions from the month.
-
Fedora Family / IBM
Sam Thursfield: dnf uninstall
I am a long time user of the Fedora operating system. It’s very good quality, with a lot of funding from Red Bait (who use it to crowd-source testing for their commercial product Red Bait Enterprise Linux).
