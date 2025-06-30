Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

SunFounder has sent me a review sample of the Pironman 5 Max Tower PC case for the Raspberry Pi 5 SBC. We had already reviewed the Pironman 5 last year, but the new Max model has various improvements, including a sleeker design made of black aluminum and semi-transparent black acrylic panels, a dual NVMe PiP expansion board for two M.2 NVMe SSDs (optionally in RAID 0/1 configuration), or one NVMe SSD and one Hey Hi (AI) accelerator module, a Tap-to-Wake feature for the OLED information display, and programmable RGB LEDs for the two fans. >