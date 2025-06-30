news
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Hackaday ☛ A Scanner For Arduino-Powered Book Archiving
Scanners for loose papers have become so commonplace that almost every printer includes one, but book scanners have remained frustratingly rare for non-librarians and archivists. [Brad Mattson] had some books to scan, but couldn’t find an affordable scanner that met his needs, so he took the obvious hacker solution and built his own.
CNX Software ☛ D-Robotics RDK X5 development board features Sunrise X5 octa-core SoC with 10 TOPS BPU for ROS projects
The D-Robotics RDK X5 is an upgraded Hey Hi (AI) development board built around the Sunrise X5 octa-core SoC and designed for more demanding ROS-based applications.
CNX Software ☛ Pironman 5 Max Review – A fancy Raspberry Pi 5 Tower PC enclosure with dual M.2 PCI sockets for SSD and/or Hey Hi (AI) accelerator
SunFounder has sent me a review sample of the Pironman 5 Max Tower PC case for the Raspberry Pi 5 SBC. We had already reviewed the Pironman 5 last year, but the new Max model has various improvements, including a sleeker design made of black aluminum and semi-transparent black acrylic panels, a dual NVMe PiP expansion board for two M.2 NVMe SSDs (optionally in RAID 0/1 configuration), or one NVMe SSD and one Hey Hi (AI) accelerator module, a Tap-to-Wake feature for the OLED information display, and programmable RGB LEDs for the two fans. >