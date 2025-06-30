Tux Machines

Orange Pi Nova Teased with Loongson 2K3000 as Loongson Expands Product Line

This week, Orange Pi previewed its upcoming Orange Pi Nova, a single-board computer developed in collaboration with Loongson. Announced through Orange Pi’s official channels, the Nova combines the Loongson 2K3000 processor with a range of I/O options and support for up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

GPD MicroPC 2 with Intel N250 Brings Multi-Port Connectivity to Ultra-Mobile Design

GPD has shared early information about the MicroPC 2 on Indiegogo, describing it as an updated version of its ultra-compact computer for mobile technical tasks and on-site troubleshooting. The device measures about 171 × 110 × 23.5 mm and includes a full physical keyboard along with a screen that can rotate and flip for tablet-style use.

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 29th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Dolphin - An Intro to the Kubuntu File Manager

Dolphin is the default Kubuntu file manager application. Blue folder icon, positioned beside launcher button on the panel, run fast, simple by default and powerful when needed, that's Dolphin. Just like what we have discussed at the previous episode, Discover Application Store, we will also explain Dolphin in details with screenshots and further references. We hope this helps every Kubuntu users. Now let's start reading!

Free and Open Source Software

Our Static Site Builder at 3 [original]

  
Microsoft Layoffs This Week (July 2, 2025) [original]

  
Microsoft Will Collapse in July [original]

  
This Week in Plasma: inertial scrolling, RDP clipboard syncing, and more session restore

  
Bcachefs may be headed out of the kernel

  
2 stories


  
 


 
Switching From Desktop Linux To FreeBSD

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Review: AxOS 25.06 and 25.01, AlmaLinux OS 10.0

  
Orange Pi Nova Teased with Loongson 2K3000 as Loongson Expands Product Line

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Hardware: Espressif, 3D Printing, and Firefox Phones

  
Running a Pi-hole and Self-Hosting a Site

  
Homelab With NixOS and 5 NAS Accessories

  
today's howtos

  
Applications: Free Software Alternatives, VirtualBox 7.2.0 Beta 2, and OBS Studio 31.0.4 Hotfix

  
Docker-CLI, Portainer, LXCs, VMs, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 29th, 2025

  
The 246th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 29th, 2025.

 
I Left Windows for Linux—and I’m Never Looking Back

  
5 More Beginner-Friendly Linux Distros

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
today's leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
This Week in Linux and Linux Out Loud

  
Open Hardware/Modding: "Open-Source Knob Packed With Precision", "Restoring a ZX Spectrum+ Toastrack", and Refurb

  
today's howtos

  
Standards: ODF and Plain Text E-mail

  
Android Leftovers

  
Linux Phones, the New HDMI, and More: Weekly Roundup

  
5 reasons I prefer this distro over Ubuntu as a Windows-to-Linux convert

  
Linux Desktop: What Makes KDE Plasma So Appealing?

  
Floating Mini Panel GNOME Shell Extension

  
GNOME Shell extensions make it easy to reshape the standard desktop layout in novel new ways

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Dolphin - An Intro to the Kubuntu File Manager

  
SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP7 and Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update

  
openKylin Presented Kaiming Format at LAS 2025!

  
Security Onion 2.4.160 now available including Playbooks, Guided Analysis, MCP Server, and more!

  
RefreshOS 2.5 Launches with a Smoother, Smarter Desktop Experience

  
Escuelas Linux 8.12: Lightweight, Educational OS

  
IPFire Linux Firewall Now Ships with Support for the WireGuard VPN Protocol

  
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 has been released today as a new stable update to this open-source hardened Linux firewall distribution that introduces long-awaited WireGuard support.

 
Clonezilla / News: Stable Clonezilla live 3.2.2-15 Released

  
This release of Clonezilla live (3.2.2-15) includes major enhancements and bug fixes.

 
EXTON OpSuS Tumbleweed LXQt 2.2.0-1.1 64 bit UEFI Linux Live System with Refracta Snapshot – Build 250621

  
Today in Techrights

  
Games: Dream Handheld, IBM's Blow, and "Proton On Linux For All Titles"

  
Games: Gaming on GNU/Linux, Action Pi, and Bazzite

  
Security Leftovers

  
Applications and Education

  
Programming Leftovers

  
This Week in GNOME and GNOME Foundation Report

  
Fedora, Red Hat People, and Diversity

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Fairphone, and Much More

  
today's howtos

  
Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype

  
Ubuntu 25.10 Snapshot 2 is Now Available to Download

  
Microsoft Tries Calling Windows "Linux" (to Confuse People), Media Frenzy Over Meaningless Colour Change, Vapourware Ahead of Mass Layoffs Next Week

  
French city of Lyon ditching Microsoft for FOSS

  
Android Leftovers

  
The European Union Linux desktop

  
Audiocasts, Red Hat, and Hardware

  
Games: GEEKDeck, DayZ Badlands, SteamOS, and More

  
today's leftovers

  
Interview with Sevenix (author of GIMP 3.0’s splash image)

  
Release of Oracle Linux 10

  
PipeWire 1.4.6 Adds New Option to Disable RAOP, Improves the ALSA Plugin

  
The PipeWire project has released PipeWire 1.4.6 today as another maintenance update to the latest PipeWire 1.4 series of this popular open-source server for handling audio/video streams and hardware on Linux systems.

 
Wine 10.11 Released with NTSync Prep and Fixes for Over 25 Bugs

  
4 things Linux still gets wrong for the average user

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
With Version 9.0 Release, ONLYOFFICE Becomes an Even Better Choice for Linux Users

  
Indoor building mapping in OSM

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.4, Linux 6.12.35, Linux 6.6.95, Linux 6.1.142, Linux 5.15.186, Linux 5.10.239, and Linux 5.4.295

  
Today in Techrights

  
today's leftovers

  
KDE will drop Qt5 CI Support and Second beta for Amarok 3.3 available

  
Security Leftovers

  
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Fairphone, GameCube Modding

  
Linux Kernel Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
