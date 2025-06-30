news
Free and Open Source Software
-
minicom - serial communication program - LinuxLinks
Minicom is a text-based modem control and terminal emulation program, originally written by Miquel van Smoorenburg, and modeled after the popular MS-DOS program Telix.
Minicom includes a dialing directory, ANSI and VT100 emulation, an (external) scripting language, and other features.
Minicom is a menu-driven communications program. It also has an auto zmodem download.
zurichess - UCI chess engine - LinuxLinks
zurichess is a chess engine and a chess library. Its main goals are: to be a relatively strong chess engine and to enable chess tools writing. zurichess is NOT a complete chess program. Like with most other chess engines you need a GUI that supports the UCI protocol.
zurichess partially implements UCI protocol, but the available commands are enough for most purposes. zurichess was successfully tested under Linux AMD64 and Linux ARM7 and other people have tested zurichess under Windows AMD64.
This is free and open source software.