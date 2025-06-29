Linux Desktop: What Makes KDE Plasma So Appealing?

news

If you’ve done any reading or searching about Linux, then you’ve probably run across plenty on the different desktops that are available to the open source operating system. There’s GNOME, Xfce, Budgie, Pantheon, i3, Cinnamon, MATE and so many more.

One particular Linux desktop that gets plenty of attention is KDE Plasma, which is one of the more popular desktop environments available. Although KDE Plasma might not enjoy the popularity of GNOME (as GNOME is used as the default for a lot of distributions), that doesn’t mean it’s a lesser desktop. In fact, KDE Plasma is one of the most exciting desktop environments on the market.