posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 29, 2025



5 More Beginner-Friendly Linux Distros

One great thing about Linux is that it's not homogeneous. It's a vast and diverse ecosystem of distributions. While some distros can seem inaccessible to newcomers, there are plenty of others that are designed to be beginner-friendly and easy to use.

I recently covered five such distros, including popular choices such as Linux Mint, Ubuntu, and Zorin. However, as there is no shortage of fantastic Linux distributions, I am back with five more to offer you even more options to begin your Linux journey