This Week in Linux and Linux Out Loud
This Week in Linux 317: Steam Summer Sale, Fedora 32-Bit Controversy, Fairphone 6, KDE Korner, & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux is packed! It's an extra long episode.
So if you were wanting more and more TWIL, then you’re going to get it this week because Steam Summer Sale is here and it is torching bank accounts.
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Out Loud 112: Teaching Time Lords – Open Source Lessons Across Space and Code
Wendy and Bill go full TARDIS in this episode of GNU/Linux Out Loud—sharing their robotics adventures, Bill’s vacation recap, curriculum-building with Pybricks, and tips on AI-powered coding. Plus: Phasmo breaks, Marathon makes a comeback, and the podcast hits Spotify video! 🔗 Show Links Connect with the Hosts: