GNU/Linux
Audiocasts/Shows
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Alpine Linux Says "No XLibre!" for Political Reasons
Alpine Linux says, "If anyone merges XLibre i will be pursuing a code of conduct violation against them. This is about politics, not just software."
JupiterMedia ☛ The Sunday Secret Sauce | LINUX Unplugged 621
We're highlighting several stories and reviews that never made it into the show. From GrapheneOS trouble, Asahi updates, Framework's desktop reveal, Starlink's GNU/Linux magic, and more.
Games
Tom's Hardware ☛ Commodore acquired for a ‘low seven figure’ price — new (acting) CEO comes from the retro community
YouTube’s Christian ‘Peri Fratic’ Simpson claims to be 'the acting CEO of Commodore Corporation.' But there's still a financial hurdle to cross for a successful acquisition.
ScummVM ☛ SLUDGE-based games are ready for testing
Do you want to expose the deepest secrets of the Tremendous Corporation® and save the games industry? Are you interested in helping a young man who's out of order in an alien future? Or will you join the story of Nathan, who wants to get a second chance in life?
If you answered "yes", then get ready, as we are happy to announce full support for all games based on the SLUDGE engine. The original work began back in 2017, by one of our GSoC students, Simei Yin. Now, after many years of development, the following games are available for public testing: [...]
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
Distributions and Operating Systems
BSD
Dan Langille ☛ FreeBSD – view mongodb featureCompatibilityVersion
This took me a while to figure out. First, I learned I needed (re Mongo shell (mongosh) is missing. I built and installed databases/mongosh.
[...]
That tells me: yes, the feature compatibility version is set.
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2025/06/29
Some odd, fun links. Tattoy: : a text-based terminal compositor. (via) wobbly letters. The Yale ‘E’ editor and the RAND “Ned” editor, design documents. It’s interesting to see how the requirements were defined, and how they match the current day. (via) Brain Freeze.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Windows seemingly lost 400 million users in the past three years — official Abusive Monopolist Microsoft statements show hints of a shrinking user base
Windows lost its crown to Android eight years ago, and it seems that it's still bleeding users.
-