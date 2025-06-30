today's leftovers

Do you want to expose the deepest secrets of the Tremendous Corporation® and save the games industry? Are you interested in helping a young man who's out of order in an alien future? Or will you join the story of Nathan, who wants to get a second chance in life?

If you answered "yes", then get ready, as we are happy to announce full support for all games based on the SLUDGE engine. The original work began back in 2017, by one of our GSoC students, Simei Yin. Now, after many years of development, the following games are available for public testing: [...]