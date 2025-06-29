Best Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

GPD MicroPC 2 with Intel N250 Brings Multi-Port Connectivity to Ultra-Mobile Design

GPD has shared early information about the MicroPC 2 on Indiegogo, describing it as an updated version of its ultra-compact computer for mobile technical tasks and on-site troubleshooting. The device measures about 171 × 110 × 23.5 mm and includes a full physical keyboard along with a screen that can rotate and flip for tablet-style use.

$25 NanoPi R3S LTS Router Board Adds HDMI and Speaker Support in Updated Design

FriendlyElec has released the NanoPi R3S LTS, an updated version of its compact single-board network platform based on the Rockchip RK3566. This revision introduces key hardware changes, including HDMI 2.0 video output, a repositioned USB 3.0 Type-A port, and a more refined peripheral layout, while retaining dual gigabit Ethernet and broad software support.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Dolphin - An Intro to the Kubuntu File Manager

Dolphin is the default Kubuntu file manager application. Blue folder icon, positioned beside launcher button on the panel, run fast, simple by default and powerful when needed, that's Dolphin. Just like what we have discussed at the previous episode, Discover Application Store, we will also explain Dolphin in details with screenshots and further references. We hope this helps every Kubuntu users. Now let's start reading!

9to5Linux

GStreamer 1.26.3 Multimedia Framework Patches H.266 Video Parser Security Flaw

Coming almost a month after GStreamer 1.26.2, the GStreamer 1.26.3 release adds a new speech synthesis element around ElevenLabs API, adds new thread-sharing 1:N inter source and sink elements, as well as a ts-rtpdtmfsrc, and adds support for BT.2100 PQ and 1:4:5:3 calorimetry to the Video4Linux capture source.

PipeWire 1.4.6 Adds New Option to Disable RAOP, Improves the ALSA Plugin

PipeWire 1.4.6 is here to fix bugs that could crash the filter-chain and ALSA plugin, improve latency reporting in module-combine-stream, improve save activation/deactivation of the filter-graph in module-filter-chain to avoid crashes, and fix a refcount issue in the device provider.

news

Best Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 29, 2025

people talking

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
This Week in Plasma: inertial scrolling, RDP clipboard syncing, and more session restore

  
Probably the biggest one is the next piece of the Wayland session restore puzzle clicking into place...

 
Bcachefs may be headed out of the kernel

  
2 stories

 
IPFire Linux Firewall Now Ships with Support for the WireGuard VPN Protocol

  
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 has been released today as a new stable update to this open-source hardened Linux firewall distribution that introduces long-awaited WireGuard support.

 
Games: Gaming on GNU/Linux, Action Pi, and Bazzite

  
Games-related picks

 
Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype

  
Some LF openwash

 
Ubuntu 25.10 Snapshot 2 is Now Available to Download

  
Ubuntu 25.10 Snapshot 3 will be released on July 31 2025

 
French city of Lyon ditching Microsoft for FOSS

  
The French city of Lyon has decided to ditch Microsoft’s Office suite and plans to adopt Linux and PostgreSQL


  
 


 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news and picks

 
This Week in Linux and Linux Out Loud

  
2 new episodes

 
Open Hardware/Modding: "Open-Source Knob Packed With Precision", "Restoring a ZX Spectrum+ Toastrack", and Refurb

  
hardware stories

 
today's howtos

  
some howtos for Sunday

 
Standards: ODF and Plain Text E-mail

  
some standards-related picks

 
Android Leftovers

  
Gmail for Android starts rolling out ‘mark as read’ button in notifications

 
Linux Phones, the New HDMI, and More: Weekly Roundup

  
Dell's XPS replacement laptops, an exciting update for Linux phones, and much more

 
5 reasons I prefer this distro over Ubuntu as a Windows-to-Linux convert

  
When transitioning from Windows to Linux, it's essential to select the proper distribution that best suits your needs

 
Linux Desktop: What Makes KDE Plasma So Appealing?

  
KDE Plasma offers an exceptional balance of aesthetics and practicality

 
Floating Mini Panel GNOME Shell Extension

  
GNOME Shell extensions make it easy to reshape the standard desktop layout in novel new ways

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Dolphin - An Intro to the Kubuntu File Manager

  
Dolphin is the default Kubuntu file manager application

 
SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP7 and Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update

  
a pair of leftovers

 
openKylin Presented Kaiming Format at LAS 2025!

  
Shuoqi Yu, maintainer of the Kaiming SIG in the openKylin community, delivered a keynote

 
Security Onion 2.4.160 now available including Playbooks, Guided Analysis, MCP Server, and more!

  
Security Onion 2.4.160 is now available

 
RefreshOS 2.5 Launches with a Smoother, Smarter Desktop Experience

  
RefreshOS 2.5 is here

 
Escuelas Linux 8.12: Lightweight, Educational OS

  
The latest version, Escuelas Linux 8.12, is now available

 
Clonezilla / News: Stable Clonezilla live 3.2.2-15 Released

  
This release of Clonezilla live (3.2.2-15) includes major enhancements and bug fixes.

 
EXTON OpSuS Tumbleweed LXQt 2.2.0-1.1 64 bit UEFI Linux Live System with Refracta Snapshot – Build 250621

  
a rolling distribution

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Games: Dream Handheld, IBM's Blow, and "Proton On Linux For All Titles"

  
gaming picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security patches and more

 
Applications and Education

  
some leftovers

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
This Week in GNOME and GNOME Foundation Report

  
GNOME news

 
Fedora, Red Hat People, and Diversity

  
some IBM picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Fairphone, and Much More

  
gadgets and more

 
today's howtos

  
not so many

 
Microsoft Tries Calling Windows "Linux" (to Confuse People), Media Frenzy Over Meaningless Colour Change, Vapourware Ahead of Mass Layoffs Next Week

  
Microsoft related picks

 
Android Leftovers

  
The Pixel Watch 3 is the first Android device with this precise Bluetooth tracking feature

 
The European Union Linux desktop

  
Privacy isn't the only issue

 
Audiocasts, Red Hat, and Hardware

  
today's leftovers

 
Games: GEEKDeck, DayZ Badlands, SteamOS, and More

  
9 picks regarding games

 
today's leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Interview with Sevenix (author of GIMP 3.0’s splash image)

  
A few years ago, we had started a series of interviews (mitch and schumaml)

 
Release of Oracle Linux 10

  
RHEL clone

 
PipeWire 1.4.6 Adds New Option to Disable RAOP, Improves the ALSA Plugin

  
The PipeWire project has released PipeWire 1.4.6 today as another maintenance update to the latest PipeWire 1.4 series of this popular open-source server for handling audio/video streams and hardware on Linux systems.

 
Wine 10.11 Released with NTSync Prep and Fixes for Over 25 Bugs

  
Wine 10.11 brings fixes and early NTSync groundwork

 
4 things Linux still gets wrong for the average user

  
I have been a Linux user for years now

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
With Version 9.0 Release, ONLYOFFICE Becomes an Even Better Choice for Linux Users

  
ONLYOFFICE is getting better with each release

 
Indoor building mapping in OSM

  
As I’m mostly involved in using rather than creating OSM data I didn’t have a good answer for that back then

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.4, Linux 6.12.35, Linux 6.6.95, Linux 6.1.142, Linux 5.15.186, Linux 5.10.239, and Linux 5.4.295

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.4 kernel

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
today's leftovers

  
only 2 more for now

 
KDE will drop Qt5 CI Support and Second beta for Amarok 3.3 available

  
some KDE news

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related picks

 
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Fairphone, GameCube Modding

  
hardware picks

 
Linux Kernel Leftovers

  
a few more about Linux

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
GStreamer 1.26.3 Multimedia Framework Patches H.266 Video Parser Security Flaw

  
The GStreamer project released GStreamer 1.26.3 as the third maintenance update to the latest GStreamer 1.26 series of this popular open-source and cross-platform multimedia framework.

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Web, and Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related news/views

 
Debian and Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

  
3 stories

 
BSD: Latest in BSD Now, Installing *BSD in 2025, FreeBSD Ports and Packages Security Project

  
BSD news

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos

 
Games: Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, Steam Deck, and More

  
Games-related picks

 
Deepin 25 Launches as Immutable Linux Release

  
Deepin 25 launches as an immutable Linux system, featuring a revamped desktop

 
Tails 6.17 Released with Improved Password Management

  
Tails 6.17 privacy-focused Linux distro is out now with a new "Show Password" feature

 
today's leftovers

  
3 more links for now

 
New Videos About GNU/Linux

  
past week's videos of choice

 
Red Hat Leftovers

  
mostly redhat.com stuff

 
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

  
news from and about Ubuntu

 
4 ways the latest KDE Plasma release is better than ever - and how to try it yourself

  
KDE Plasma 6.4 is here with quite a few new features and improvements

 
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Radxa Board

  
3 stories for now

 
Games: Vulkan, Chroma Blasters, Number Machine, and More

  
9 stories

 
GStreamer 1.26.3 Delivers Bug and Security Fixes

  
GStreamer 1.26.3 multimedia framework fixes H.266 parser flaws

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion

 
$25 NanoPi R3S LTS Router Board Adds HDMI and Speaker Support in Updated Design

  
The original NanoPi R3S is already supported by Armbian

 
OpenELA Introduces Open-Source Verification Suite for Enterprise Linux

  
OpenELA launches ELValidated

 
Before Windows 10 goes EOL, I'm testing three alternative Linux distros to save my 6-year-old laptop from the landfill | Tom's Hardware

  
As the ship sinks, in which direction should you jump?

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles