GNU/Linux Leftovers
XDA ☛ Every Windows user should keep a live version of Linux handy — here's why
I can't tell you the number of hours I've wasted rebooting PCs. When you're constantly swapping hardware, trying out new software, and sitting on the bleeding edge of software support, you're bound to run into issues, particularly with Windows. It's an operating system that's extremely powerful, but also bulky and complex, as well as notoriously fickle when it comes to recovery. I've wasted hours upon hours holding down the power button and hoping something changes the next time I go to boot the PC.
HowTo Geek ☛ Why I Refuse to Buy Another Windows PC
I grew up using Windows and laptops. Now, both of those feel like things of the past. While I can't say for sure that I'm done with laptops, if I do get another one someday, I know it won't come with Windows.
[...]
Linux's biggest challenge is that it doesn't come pre-installed on any PCs you see in big box stores, since it's very easy to learn once you have it up and running.
Graphics Stack
Linuxiac ☛ Meet Wayback: A Bridge Between X Desktops and Wayland [Ed: A lot wrong with this]
Now that it’s clear Xorg is reaching the end of its road—with major Linux distributions and desktop environments moving away from it and putting all their efforts into Wayland—it makes sense that some are still focused on supporting X11 applications that haven’t yet made the jump.
That’s where Wayback comes in—a new experimental project created to bridge the gap and keep those apps running smoothly. It is designed to host a rootful instance of Xwayland and, in turn, run an entire X11 desktop environment on top of Wayland components.
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with System Shock 2 Remaster - 2025-06-29 Edition
Between 2025-06-21 and 2025-06-28 we selected 3 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. It’s a meager week in terms of novelties, but it is what it is! The most interesting of the three is the System Shock 2 Remaster, if you have never played the original.
