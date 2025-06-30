Homelab With NixOS and 5 NAS Accessories

I consider myself a medium-skilled person when it comes to self-hosting and maintaining a home lab. My setup is growing as I try more things, but it is also getting a lot harder to manage. You could blame that on my limited skills, the complexity of the tools, or both. Either way, it pushed me to explore ways to make the system immutable.

I want to be able to rebuild servers identically across hardware, track every change, try things without the fear of breaking anything, and most importantly, add and manage more nodes easily as the home lab grows. It might sound ambitious, but NixOS actually made all of this possible.

NixOS treats your system configuration as code. You can define the entire setup in a single declarative file called configuration.nix. This includes packages, services, users, networking, and even kernel settings. Once defined, the system becomes reproducible, version-controlled, and roll-backable, if that's even a word.