Homelab With NixOS and 5 NAS Accessories
XDA ☛ How I used NixOS to make my home lab truly immutable
I consider myself a medium-skilled person when it comes to self-hosting and maintaining a home lab. My setup is growing as I try more things, but it is also getting a lot harder to manage. You could blame that on my limited skills, the complexity of the tools, or both. Either way, it pushed me to explore ways to make the system immutable.
I want to be able to rebuild servers identically across hardware, track every change, try things without the fear of breaking anything, and most importantly, add and manage more nodes easily as the home lab grows. It might sound ambitious, but NixOS actually made all of this possible.
NixOS treats your system configuration as code. You can define the entire setup in a single declarative file called configuration.nix. This includes packages, services, users, networking, and even kernel settings. Once defined, the system becomes reproducible, version-controlled, and roll-backable, if that's even a word.
HowTo Geek ☛ 5 NAS Accessories That Will Level Up Your Homelab
Are you looking for upgrades to make to your NAS? From networking improvements to remote access, here are five ways that will take your homelab to the next level. Each item on this list will deliver a solid improvement to your NAS.
Your NAS likely handles large amounts of data transfers. The problem is, no matter how fast your drives are, those data transfer speeds will be limited by whatever network is backing it.
In short, if you're on a standard Gigabit network, then your data will move at right around 100MB/s max. This is fine if you're only moving small bits of data, but if you have dozens or even hundreds of gigabytes to move, that can take ages.